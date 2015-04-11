Close menu
Scottish League Two
East FifeEast Fife1AlbionAlbion Rovers0

East Fife 1-0 Albion Rovers

Sean Dickson struck the only goal of the game as East Fife put the brakes on leaders Albion Rovers.

Neither side had mustered any clear goalscoring chances before Fifers midfielder Dickson gave the home side the lead.

Striker Kevin Smith played the ball across the six-yard box and Dickson was quickest to react and turn the ball in.

Rovers were not without their chances though and defender Chris Cadden's late shot hit a post.

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MillarBooked at 90mins
  • 8Brown
  • 22EtxabegurenBooked at 44mins
  • 24PageBooked at 26mins
  • 15Naysmith
  • 12Leyden
  • 2Mullen
  • 3Smith
  • 23DicksonSubstituted forAdeyemoat 90+3'minutes
  • 14Austin
  • 10SmithSubstituted forRiordanat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McAleer
  • 9Adeyemo
  • 19Riordan
  • 21Fleming

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Parry
  • 2Cadden
  • 6Dunlop
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Phillips
  • 7FernsSubstituted forGemmellat 56'minutes
  • 8Fisher
  • 4YoungSubstituted forLoveat 86'minutes
  • 11McKenzieSubstituted forChaplainat 69'minutes
  • 9McGuigan
  • 10Davidson

Substitutes

  • 12Mullin
  • 14Stevenson
  • 15Chaplain
  • 16Love
  • 17Hughes
  • 18McCluskey
  • 19Gemmell
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
707

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, East Fife 1, Albion Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, East Fife 1, Albion Rovers 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Ola Adeyemo replaces Sean Dickson.

  4. Booking

    Jordan Millar (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Derek Riordan replaces Kevin Smith.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Cadden (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Chris Cadden (Albion Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  8. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Davidson.

  9. Post update

    Foul by John Gemmell (Albion Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Scott Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ally Love replaces Darren Young.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ross Dunlop (Albion Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Leyden.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Mullen (East Fife).

  16. Post update

    Scott Chaplain (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ross Dunlop (Albion Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Jordan Leyden (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Millar.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion33204952292364
2Queen's Park33178849301959
3Arbroath331561258441451
4East Fife33138124945447
5Elgin33129124948145
6East Stirlingshire33133173856-1842
7Annan Athletic33118144548-341
8Clyde33118143547-1241
9Berwick331010135649740
10Montrose3386193772-3530
View full Scottish League Two table

