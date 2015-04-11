East Fife 1-0 Albion Rovers

Match ends, East Fife 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Sean Dickson struck the only goal of the game as East Fife put the brakes on leaders Albion Rovers.
Neither side had mustered any clear goalscoring chances before Fifers midfielder Dickson gave the home side the lead.
Striker Kevin Smith played the ball across the six-yard box and Dickson was quickest to react and turn the ball in.
Rovers were not without their chances though and defender Chris Cadden's late shot hit a post.
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MillarBooked at 90mins
- 8Brown
- 22EtxabegurenBooked at 44mins
- 24PageBooked at 26mins
- 15Naysmith
- 12Leyden
- 2Mullen
- 3Smith
- 23DicksonSubstituted forAdeyemoat 90+3'minutes
- 14Austin
- 10SmithSubstituted forRiordanat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McAleer
- 9Adeyemo
- 19Riordan
- 21Fleming
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Parry
- 2Cadden
- 6Dunlop
- 5Dunlop
- 3Phillips
- 7FernsSubstituted forGemmellat 56'minutes
- 8Fisher
- 4YoungSubstituted forLoveat 86'minutes
- 11McKenzieSubstituted forChaplainat 69'minutes
- 9McGuigan
- 10Davidson
Substitutes
- 12Mullin
- 14Stevenson
- 15Chaplain
- 16Love
- 17Hughes
- 18McCluskey
- 19Gemmell
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 707
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Ola Adeyemo replaces Sean Dickson.
Booking
Jordan Millar (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Derek Riordan replaces Kevin Smith.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Cadden (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Chris Cadden (Albion Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Post update
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Davidson.
Post update
Foul by John Gemmell (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Scott Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ally Love replaces Darren Young.
Post update
Foul by Ross Dunlop (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Leyden.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Mullen (East Fife).
Post update
Scott Chaplain (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Dunlop (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Jordan Leyden (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Millar.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.