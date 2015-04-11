East Fife 1-0 Albion Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Football

Sean Dickson struck the only goal of the game as East Fife put the brakes on leaders Albion Rovers.

Neither side had mustered any clear goalscoring chances before Fifers midfielder Dickson gave the home side the lead.

Striker Kevin Smith played the ball across the six-yard box and Dickson was quickest to react and turn the ball in.

Rovers were not without their chances though and defender Chris Cadden's late shot hit a post.