Close menu
Scottish League Two
East StirlingshireEast Stirlingshire0MontroseMontrose1

East Stirlingshire 0-1 Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Football

East Stirlingshire's play-off hopes were dealt a blow by a surprise home defeat by bottom club Montrose.

Ross Campbell scored the only goal of the game to leave Shire five points adrift of fourth-place East Fife.

The hosts started well and threatened early on through David McKenna, Luke Donnelly and then Kevin Nisbit - but none of the trio worked the goalkeeper.

Donnelly and Nisbit had chances after the goal and both should have done better than miss the target.

Line-ups

East Stirlingshire

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Barnard
  • 2Gilmour
  • 4Townsley
  • 6BatesSubstituted forBrisbaneat 66'minutes
  • 7DonnellySubstituted forWrightat 61'minutes
  • 8McCabe
  • 5Greene
  • 11GreenhillSubstituted forVidlerat 81'minutes
  • 3Kinnaird
  • 9Nisbet
  • 10McKenna

Substitutes

  • 12Wallace
  • 14Wright
  • 15Brisbane
  • 16Vidler
  • 17Quinn
  • 18Tully
  • 19MacGregor

Montrose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Masson
  • 4Cameron
  • 5MoyesBooked at 28mins
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Johnston
  • 8Watson
  • 6Crawford
  • 11CampbellSubstituted forWebsterat 69'minutes
  • 9WoodBooked at 87mins
  • 10AllanSubstituted forMilneat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McCord
  • 15Webster
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Harwood
  • 18Banjo
  • 19Milne
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
305

Match Stats

Home TeamEast StirlingshireAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, East Stirling 0, Montrose 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, East Stirling 0, Montrose 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Steven Brisbane (East Stirling).

  4. Post update

    Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neil McCabe (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Neil McCabe (East Stirling).

  7. Post update

    Greg Cameron (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Declan Milne replaces Jordan Allan.

  9. Booking

    Garry Wood (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Neil McCabe (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Garry Wood (Montrose).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Steven Brisbane (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Crawford (Montrose).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Brisbane (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Crawford (Montrose).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Steven Brisbane (East Stirling).

  19. Post update

    Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, East Stirling. Billy Vidler replaces David Greenhill.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion33204952292364
2Queen's Park33178849301959
3Arbroath331561258441451
4East Fife33138124945447
5Elgin33129124948145
6East Stirlingshire33133173856-1842
7Annan Athletic33118144548-341
8Clyde33118143547-1241
9Berwick331010135649740
10Montrose3386193772-3530
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories