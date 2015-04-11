East Stirlingshire 0-1 Montrose

Match ends, East Stirling 0, Montrose 1.
East Stirlingshire's play-off hopes were dealt a blow by a surprise home defeat by bottom club Montrose.
Ross Campbell scored the only goal of the game to leave Shire five points adrift of fourth-place East Fife.
The hosts started well and threatened early on through David McKenna, Luke Donnelly and then Kevin Nisbit - but none of the trio worked the goalkeeper.
Donnelly and Nisbit had chances after the goal and both should have done better than miss the target.
Line-ups
East Stirlingshire
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Barnard
- 2Gilmour
- 4Townsley
- 6BatesSubstituted forBrisbaneat 66'minutes
- 7DonnellySubstituted forWrightat 61'minutes
- 8McCabe
- 5Greene
- 11GreenhillSubstituted forVidlerat 81'minutes
- 3Kinnaird
- 9Nisbet
- 10McKenna
Substitutes
- 12Wallace
- 14Wright
- 15Brisbane
- 16Vidler
- 17Quinn
- 18Tully
- 19MacGregor
Montrose
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 2Masson
- 4Cameron
- 5MoyesBooked at 28mins
- 3Steeves
- 7Johnston
- 8Watson
- 6Crawford
- 11CampbellSubstituted forWebsterat 69'minutes
- 9WoodBooked at 87mins
- 10AllanSubstituted forMilneat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McCord
- 15Webster
- 16Johnston
- 17Harwood
- 18Banjo
- 19Milne
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 305
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Stirling 0, Montrose 1.
Post update
Foul by Steven Brisbane (East Stirling).
Post update
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neil McCabe (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Neil McCabe (East Stirling).
Post update
Greg Cameron (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Declan Milne replaces Jordan Allan.
Booking
Garry Wood (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Neil McCabe (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Garry Wood (Montrose).
Post update
Attempt saved. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Steven Brisbane (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Crawford (Montrose).
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Brisbane (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Crawford (Montrose).
Post update
Foul by Steven Brisbane (East Stirling).
Post update
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Billy Vidler replaces David Greenhill.