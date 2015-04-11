East Stirlingshire 0-1 Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Football

East Stirlingshire's play-off hopes were dealt a blow by a surprise home defeat by bottom club Montrose.

Ross Campbell scored the only goal of the game to leave Shire five points adrift of fourth-place East Fife.

The hosts started well and threatened early on through David McKenna, Luke Donnelly and then Kevin Nisbit - but none of the trio worked the goalkeeper.

Donnelly and Nisbit had chances after the goal and both should have done better than miss the target.