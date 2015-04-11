Elgin City 2-1 Arbroath

Last updated on .From the section Football

Arbroath missed the chance to cut the gap on League Two leaders Albion Rovers as Elgin City stayed two points off the promotion play-off places.

Robert Linn's left-footed strike gave the visitors the lead in the second half.

Craig Gunn pounced from six yards to draw the home side level just after the hour mark.

Shane Sutherland fired Elgin's winner from Brian Cameron's pass, keeping them close to fourth-place East Fife.