Elgin City 2-1 Arbroath

Match ends, Elgin City 2, Arbroath 1.
Arbroath missed the chance to cut the gap on League Two leaders Albion Rovers as Elgin City stayed two points off the promotion play-off places.
Robert Linn's left-footed strike gave the visitors the lead in the second half.
Craig Gunn pounced from six yards to draw the home side level just after the hour mark.
Shane Sutherland fired Elgin's winner from Brian Cameron's pass, keeping them close to fourth-place East Fife.
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Cooper
- 5Duff
- 4Gilchrist
- 3McHardySubstituted forThomsonat 59'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 6Nicolson
- 7Reid
- 11MooreBooked at 39mins
- 9GunnSubstituted forWynessat 79'minutes
- 10SutherlandSubstituted forFinlaysonat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Thomson
- 14Wyness
- 15Finlayson
- 16MacEwan
- 17Kennedy
- 18MacPhee
- 21Black
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2LittleSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutes
- 4Nicoll
- 5McBride
- 3JohnstoneBooked at 87mins
- 7Linn
- 6Whatley
- 8McWalterBooked at 41mins
- 11LowdonSubstituted forBuchanat 15'minutes
- 9Murray
- 10GrantSubstituted forStewartat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Buchan
- 14Smith
- 15Rowan
- 16Stewart
- 21Wilson
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 828
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 2, Arbroath 1.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Reid (Elgin City).
Post update
Scott McBride (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Gordon Finlayson replaces Shane Sutherland because of an injury.
Post update
Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath).
Post update
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Craig Johnstone (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Craig Thomson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Johnstone (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Jack Smith replaces Ricky Little.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jamie Duff.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Dennis Wyness replaces Craig Gunn.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Reid (Elgin City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Brian Cameron.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 2, Arbroath 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brian Cameron.
Post update
Craig Gunn (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kieran McWalter (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Keiran Stewart replaces Thomas Grant.