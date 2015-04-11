Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City2ArbroathArbroath1

Elgin City 2-1 Arbroath

Arbroath missed the chance to cut the gap on League Two leaders Albion Rovers as Elgin City stayed two points off the promotion play-off places.

Robert Linn's left-footed strike gave the visitors the lead in the second half.

Craig Gunn pounced from six yards to draw the home side level just after the hour mark.

Shane Sutherland fired Elgin's winner from Brian Cameron's pass, keeping them close to fourth-place East Fife.

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Duff
  • 4Gilchrist
  • 3McHardySubstituted forThomsonat 59'minutes
  • 8Cameron
  • 6Nicolson
  • 7Reid
  • 11MooreBooked at 39mins
  • 9GunnSubstituted forWynessat 79'minutes
  • 10SutherlandSubstituted forFinlaysonat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Thomson
  • 14Wyness
  • 15Finlayson
  • 16MacEwan
  • 17Kennedy
  • 18MacPhee
  • 21Black

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2LittleSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutes
  • 4Nicoll
  • 5McBride
  • 3JohnstoneBooked at 87mins
  • 7Linn
  • 6Whatley
  • 8McWalterBooked at 41mins
  • 11LowdonSubstituted forBuchanat 15'minutes
  • 9Murray
  • 10GrantSubstituted forStewartat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Buchan
  • 14Smith
  • 15Rowan
  • 16Stewart
  • 21Wilson
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
828

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Elgin City 2, Arbroath 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Elgin City 2, Arbroath 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Reid (Elgin City).

  4. Post update

    Scott McBride (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Gordon Finlayson replaces Shane Sutherland because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Booking

    Craig Johnstone (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Craig Thomson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Craig Johnstone (Arbroath).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Jack Smith replaces Ricky Little.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jamie Duff.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Dennis Wyness replaces Craig Gunn.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Reid (Elgin City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Brian Cameron.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Elgin City 2, Arbroath 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brian Cameron.

  18. Post update

    Craig Gunn (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kieran McWalter (Arbroath).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Keiran Stewart replaces Thomas Grant.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion33204952292364
2Queen's Park33178849301959
3Arbroath331561258441451
4East Fife33138124945447
5Elgin33129124948145
6East Stirlingshire33133173856-1842
7Annan Athletic33118144548-341
8Clyde33118143547-1241
9Berwick331010135649740
10Montrose3386193772-3530
View full Scottish League Two table

