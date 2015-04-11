Queen's Park 2-0 Annan Athletic

Match ends, Queen's Park 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Queen's Park kept the title race alive in Scottish League Two by beating Annan Athletic at Hampden Park.
The Spiders won for the first time in four games to close the gap on leaders Albion Rovers to five points.
Sean Burns stuck a free-kick into the top corner before Shaun Rooney slotted past Mitchell.
Mitchell made second-half saves to deny Paul Woods and Burns, while at the other end Junior Ogen and Steven Black both went close.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Muir
- 2Mitchell
- 5Quinn
- 6Wharton
- 3Burns
- 10RooneySubstituted forFraserat 90'minutes
- 4BerryBooked at 52mins
- 11McElroy
- 7Woods
- 8Slattery
- 9CarterSubstituted forMcPhersonat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McPherson
- 14Fraser
- 15Fotheringham
- 16MacGregor
- 17McVey
- 18Moore
- 20Lochhead
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Mitchell
- 2Black
- 5WatsonBooked at 76mins
- 3Swinglehurst
- 4McNiff
- 6Sloan
- 7MitchellSubstituted forLoganat 65'minutes
- 8McStaySubstituted forWeathersonat 45'minutes
- 11McColmSubstituted forNdanjongat 58'minutes
- 10Todd
- 9Mackay
Substitutes
- 12Brown
- 14Dickinson
- 15Logan
- 16Ndanjong
- 17Omar
- 18Weatherson
- 20Hart
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 462
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenneth Mackay (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by William Muir.
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Black (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Shaun Fraser replaces Shaun Rooney.
Post update
Attempt saved. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Steven Black.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Ross McPherson replaces John Carter.
Post update
Tony Quinn (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kenneth Mackay (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. John Carter (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenneth Mackay (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Hand ball by Junior Ogen (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Junior Ogen (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Shaun Rooney (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).