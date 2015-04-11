Queen's Park 2-0 Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Queen's Park kept the title race alive in Scottish League Two by beating Annan Athletic at Hampden Park.

The Spiders won for the first time in four games to close the gap on leaders Albion Rovers to five points.

Sean Burns stuck a free-kick into the top corner before Shaun Rooney slotted past Mitchell.

Mitchell made second-half saves to deny Paul Woods and Burns, while at the other end Junior Ogen and Steven Black both went close.