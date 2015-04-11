Close menu
Scottish League Two
Queen's ParkQueen's Park2Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

Queen's Park 2-0 Annan Athletic

Queen's Park kept the title race alive in Scottish League Two by beating Annan Athletic at Hampden Park.

The Spiders won for the first time in four games to close the gap on leaders Albion Rovers to five points.

Sean Burns stuck a free-kick into the top corner before Shaun Rooney slotted past Mitchell.

Mitchell made second-half saves to deny Paul Woods and Burns, while at the other end Junior Ogen and Steven Black both went close.

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Muir
  • 2Mitchell
  • 5Quinn
  • 6Wharton
  • 3Burns
  • 10RooneySubstituted forFraserat 90'minutes
  • 4BerryBooked at 52mins
  • 11McElroy
  • 7Woods
  • 8Slattery
  • 9CarterSubstituted forMcPhersonat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McPherson
  • 14Fraser
  • 15Fotheringham
  • 16MacGregor
  • 17McVey
  • 18Moore
  • 20Lochhead

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Black
  • 5WatsonBooked at 76mins
  • 3Swinglehurst
  • 4McNiff
  • 6Sloan
  • 7MitchellSubstituted forLoganat 65'minutes
  • 8McStaySubstituted forWeathersonat 45'minutes
  • 11McColmSubstituted forNdanjongat 58'minutes
  • 10Todd
  • 9Mackay

Substitutes

  • 12Brown
  • 14Dickinson
  • 15Logan
  • 16Ndanjong
  • 17Omar
  • 18Weatherson
  • 20Hart
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
462

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home1
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen's Park 2, Annan Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Annan Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenneth Mackay (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by William Muir.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Black (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Shaun Fraser replaces Shaun Rooney.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Steven Black.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Ross McPherson replaces John Carter.

  10. Post update

    Tony Quinn (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kenneth Mackay (Annan Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Carter (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenneth Mackay (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Junior Ogen (Annan Athletic).

  16. Booking

    Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Junior Ogen (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Shaun Rooney (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion33204952292364
2Queen's Park33178849301959
3Arbroath331561258441451
4East Fife33138124945447
5Elgin33129124948145
6East Stirlingshire33133173856-1842
7Annan Athletic33118144548-341
8Clyde33118143547-1241
9Berwick331010135649740
10Montrose3386193772-3530
View full Scottish League Two table

