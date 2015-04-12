Hibernian 2-0 Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Football

Hibernian took the Edinburgh derby-day spoils for the first time this season and kept up their claim on second spot in the Scottish Championship.

Jason Cummings' close-range finish rewarded Hibs' early dominance.

And the best chances continued to fall for the hosts, with Liam Fontaine hitting the bar and Farid El Alagui missing from close range.

But El Alagui scored a deserved second in time added on after champions Hearts were opened up on the break.

The win ensures Hibs remain in front of Rangers on goal difference ahead of next weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final with Falkirk.

It was also a first derby win for manager Alan Stubbs, whose side had twice lost leads in the previous meetings between the sides this term.

This time, though, Hearts rarely got going at Easter Road, understandable perhaps with the Scottish Championship title already assured.

Their supporters arrived in Leith in party mode, with their side having gone over a year without defeat against their capital rivals.

However, it was Hibs who started on the front foot.

Fraser Fyvie side-footed over, Callum Paterson headed against his own bar and Fontaine had a close range effort blocked, all within the first quarter of an hour.

Neil Alexander then pushed a curling Cummings effort wide but Hibs' top scorer would not be denied minutes later.

Scott Allan's corner was only partially cleared and, when it was played back into the box, El Alagui flicked a header into the path of Cummings, who stroked it home.

Fontaine then struck the bar with a ferocious strike, with Hearts all at sea from a corner kick.

The Hibs bench celebrate after Farid El Alagui sealed the win

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson responded by abandoning his three-man defence, and his side did begin to make more of an impact in the final third.

Alim Ozturk fired a free-kick wide and Jamie Walker's rising shot forced Mark Oxley to make his first real save of the match.

Hibs should have doubled their advantage, though.

El Alagui flicked a weak volley straight into the arms of Alexander after Jordon Forster picked him out inside the six yard box.

Hearts remained in the contest, and only a tremendous block by Forster prevented them levelling amid a goalmouth scramble.

Hibs then had another opportunity to secure the win after breaking, but substitute Dominque Malonga elected to go for goal rather than pass and the chance was lost.

Hearts' Osman Sow had a low effort saved, but Hibs confirmed victory when El Alagui broke clear on the right and clipped the ball over the advancing Alexander.