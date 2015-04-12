Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South1FalkirkFalkirk0

Queen of the South 1-0 Falkirk

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Derek Lyle celebrates his first-half volley
Derek Lyle celebrates his first-half volley as Falkirk lost valuable ground in the promotion race

Queen of the South took a grip on fourth place in the Championship with a narrow win over nearest rivals Falkirk.

Derek Lyle pounced on a Will Vaulks' error to volley in the only goal after 22 minutes at Palmerston.

With so much at stake, the match was strangely low key and Queens held on without too much fuss.

Falkirk are now four points behind the Dumfries side, having played a game more, with matches against Rangers and Hibs to come.

The Bairns must beat the teams second and third in the table and hope Queens come up short against the bottom three - Alloa Athletic, Dumbarton and Livingston.

Given this win follows impressive successes against Hibs and Rangers, a late collapse for James Fowler's team appears unlikely.

Blair Alston and John Baird threatened for Falkirk early on but Lyle netted with the home side's first glimpse of goal, seizing on Vaulks' poor back header to smash in a terrific strike.

Alston headed wide as the visitors sought a response and home goalkeeper Alexander Clark parried shots from both Craig Sibbald and Luke Leahy in the second half.

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Clark
  • 12KiddSubstituted forHooperat 35'minutes
  • 4Dowie
  • 6Higgins
  • 3Holt
  • 17Carmichael
  • 14McKenna
  • 15PatonBooked at 59mins
  • 18McShane
  • 10ReillySubstituted forRussellat 88'minutes
  • 19LyleBooked at 63minsSubstituted forMillarat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Durnan
  • 8Millar
  • 11Russell
  • 20Atkinson
  • 22Hooper
  • 24Smith
  • 28Pickard

Falkirk

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Duffie
  • 14Grant
  • 6Vaulks
  • 19LeahyBooked at 79mins
  • 7Taiwo
  • 8AlstonSubstituted forCooperat 81'minutes
  • 11KerrBooked at 40minsSubstituted forO'Haraat 64'minutes
  • 10Sibbald
  • 9Smith
  • 35Baird

Substitutes

  • 3Muirhead
  • 5McCracken
  • 12Bowman
  • 15Dick
  • 20Cooper
  • 30O'Hara
  • 36Morgan
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
2,057

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen of the South 1, Falkirk 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Falkirk 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Iain Russell replaces Gavin Reilly.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Tom Taiwo (Falkirk).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Cooper replaces Blair Alston.

  7. Post update

    Will Vaulks (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South).

  9. Booking

    Luke Leahy (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Luke Leahy (Falkirk).

  11. Post update

    Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Smith (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Zander Clark.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Higgins (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Will Vaulks.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match Luke Leahy (Falkirk) because of an injury.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Mark Millar replaces Derek Lyle.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Leahy (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33273390226884
2Hibernian33187860303061
3Rangers32187761332861
4Queen of Sth33168954371756
5Falkirk341410104643352
6Raith Rovers33126153957-1842
7Dumbarton3396183272-4033
8Cowdenbeath3474233081-5125
9Alloa3358202850-2223
10Livingston3267193449-1520


