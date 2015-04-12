Queen of the South 1-0 Falkirk

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Derek Lyle celebrates his first-half volley as Falkirk lost valuable ground in the promotion race

Queen of the South took a grip on fourth place in the Championship with a narrow win over nearest rivals Falkirk.

Derek Lyle pounced on a Will Vaulks' error to volley in the only goal after 22 minutes at Palmerston.

With so much at stake, the match was strangely low key and Queens held on without too much fuss.

Falkirk are now four points behind the Dumfries side, having played a game more, with matches against Rangers and Hibs to come.

The Bairns must beat the teams second and third in the table and hope Queens come up short against the bottom three - Alloa Athletic, Dumbarton and Livingston.

Given this win follows impressive successes against Hibs and Rangers, a late collapse for James Fowler's team appears unlikely.

Blair Alston and John Baird threatened for Falkirk early on but Lyle netted with the home side's first glimpse of goal, seizing on Vaulks' poor back header to smash in a terrific strike.

Alston headed wide as the visitors sought a response and home goalkeeper Alexander Clark parried shots from both Craig Sibbald and Luke Leahy in the second half.