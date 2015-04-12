Queen of the South 1-0 Falkirk

Match ends, Queen of the South 1, Falkirk 0.
Queen of the South took a grip on fourth place in the Championship with a narrow win over nearest rivals Falkirk.
Derek Lyle pounced on a Will Vaulks' error to volley in the only goal after 22 minutes at Palmerston.
With so much at stake, the match was strangely low key and Queens held on without too much fuss.
Falkirk are now four points behind the Dumfries side, having played a game more, with matches against Rangers and Hibs to come.
The Bairns must beat the teams second and third in the table and hope Queens come up short against the bottom three - Alloa Athletic, Dumbarton and Livingston.
Given this win follows impressive successes against Hibs and Rangers, a late collapse for James Fowler's team appears unlikely.
Blair Alston and John Baird threatened for Falkirk early on but Lyle netted with the home side's first glimpse of goal, seizing on Vaulks' poor back header to smash in a terrific strike.
Alston headed wide as the visitors sought a response and home goalkeeper Alexander Clark parried shots from both Craig Sibbald and Luke Leahy in the second half.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Clark
- 12KiddSubstituted forHooperat 35'minutes
- 4Dowie
- 6Higgins
- 3Holt
- 17Carmichael
- 14McKenna
- 15PatonBooked at 59mins
- 18McShane
- 10ReillySubstituted forRussellat 88'minutes
- 19LyleBooked at 63minsSubstituted forMillarat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 8Millar
- 11Russell
- 20Atkinson
- 22Hooper
- 24Smith
- 28Pickard
Falkirk
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Duffie
- 14Grant
- 6Vaulks
- 19LeahyBooked at 79mins
- 7Taiwo
- 8AlstonSubstituted forCooperat 81'minutes
- 11KerrBooked at 40minsSubstituted forO'Haraat 64'minutes
- 10Sibbald
- 9Smith
- 35Baird
Substitutes
- 3Muirhead
- 5McCracken
- 12Bowman
- 15Dick
- 20Cooper
- 30O'Hara
- 36Morgan
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 2,057
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Falkirk 0.
Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Queen of the South. Iain Russell replaces Gavin Reilly.
Hand ball by Tom Taiwo (Falkirk).
Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Cooper replaces Blair Alston.
Will Vaulks (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South).
Luke Leahy (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Falkirk).
Post update
Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Smith (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Chris Higgins (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Will Vaulks.
Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Delay in match Luke Leahy (Falkirk) because of an injury.
Substitution, Queen of the South. Mark Millar replaces Derek Lyle.
Attempt saved. Luke Leahy (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.