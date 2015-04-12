Rangers 4-0 Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Football

Rangers remain level on points with Hibernian in the race for second place in the Championship after a comfortable victory over Raith Rovers at Ibrox.

Nicky Clark headed the home side in front from a corner after six minutes and Haris Vuckic cut inside to score a second before the interval.

Nicky Law added a third after his initial effort hit the bar and scored another late on with a smart strike.

The win means Rangers' goal difference is two worse than second-placed Hibs'.

And Stuart McCall's side have played a game fewer as the sides fight for the right to enter the play-offs at a later stage.

Rangers responded to Hibs' defeat of champions Hearts earlier in the day and their own loss at Queen of the South last week by starting purposefully.

After just six minutes, Clark found himself in plenty of space to connect with Law's corner and bullet a header home from 10 yards.

Law then carved out a chance of his own but his shot from just inside the box was weak and easily held by Kevin Cuthbert.

But the goalkeeper had no chance when Vuckic cut inside before unleashing a powerful drive into the net to claim his seventh Rangers goal.

Raith could have pulled a goal back moments later but a well-struck free-kick from Ryan Conroy was blocked by returning goalkeeper Cammy Bell.

And the visitors fired out another warning to Rangers shortly after the restart, with Lewis Vaughan firing a snap-shot inches past an upright.

At the other end, the hosts passed up a chance when Vuckic and Robbie Crawford combined to set up Law, only for the midfielder to fail to connect.

However, Law was celebrating on 72 minutes when his shot crashed off the crossbar and the ball fell kindly to his feet to tuck in from eight yards.

Tom Walsh then saw a terrific volley saved well by Cuthbert before Law completed his double with a curling effort from the edge of the box.