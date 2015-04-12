Rangers 4-0 Raith Rovers

Match ends, Rangers 4, Raith Rovers 0.
Rangers remain level on points with Hibernian in the race for second place in the Championship after a comfortable victory over Raith Rovers at Ibrox.
Nicky Clark headed the home side in front from a corner after six minutes and Haris Vuckic cut inside to score a second before the interval.
Nicky Law added a third after his initial effort hit the bar and scored another late on with a smart strike.
The win means Rangers' goal difference is two worse than second-placed Hibs'.
And Stuart McCall's side have played a game fewer as the sides fight for the right to enter the play-offs at a later stage.
Rangers responded to Hibs' defeat of champions Hearts earlier in the day and their own loss at Queen of the South last week by starting purposefully.
After just six minutes, Clark found himself in plenty of space to connect with Law's corner and bullet a header home from 10 yards.
Law then carved out a chance of his own but his shot from just inside the box was weak and easily held by Kevin Cuthbert.
But the goalkeeper had no chance when Vuckic cut inside before unleashing a powerful drive into the net to claim his seventh Rangers goal.
Raith could have pulled a goal back moments later but a well-struck free-kick from Ryan Conroy was blocked by returning goalkeeper Cammy Bell.
And the visitors fired out another warning to Rangers shortly after the restart, with Lewis Vaughan firing a snap-shot inches past an upright.
At the other end, the hosts passed up a chance when Vuckic and Robbie Crawford combined to set up Law, only for the midfielder to fail to connect.
However, Law was celebrating on 72 minutes when his shot crashed off the crossbar and the ball fell kindly to his feet to tuck in from eight yards.
Tom Walsh then saw a terrific volley saved well by Cuthbert before Law completed his double with a curling effort from the edge of the box.
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bell
- 21Crawford
- 26Zaliukas
- 24McGregor
- 5Wallace
- 10Vuckic
- 7Law
- 34Murdoch
- 22ShielsSubstituted forBlackat 79'minutes
- 14ClarkSubstituted forBoydat 78'minutes
- 18MillerSubstituted forWalshat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mohsni
- 8Black
- 15Boyd
- 25Robinson
- 48Walsh
- 49Sinnamon
- 52Hardie
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Cuthbert
- 2Thomson
- 4Watson
- 55Barr
- 23McKeown
- 7Anderson
- 8Moon
- 11Scott
- 14Conroy
- 16VaughanSubstituted forNadeat 71'minutes
- 9StewartSubstituted forElliotat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hill
- 10Elliot
- 20McGurn
- 27Nade
- 30Robertson
- 31Matthews
- 36Ford
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 31,427
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Raith Rovers 0.
Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marius Zaliukas (Rangers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rory McKeown (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Tom Walsh.
Nicky Law (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 4, Raith Rovers 0. Nicky Law (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kris Boyd.
Foul by Ian Black (Rangers).
Post update
Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ian Black (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Cuthbert.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Cuthbert.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicky Law (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Haris Vuckic (Rangers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Ian Black replaces Dean Shiels.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Kris Boyd replaces Nicky Clark.