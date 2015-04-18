East Stirlingshire 0-4 Berwick Rangers

From the section

Berwick Rangers comfortably beat East Stirlingshire to move above them in Scottish League Two.

Andrew Russell rolled in an early opener for the visitors following Blair Henderson's pass.

Kyle Wilkie rifled in a second for Berwick and Henderson added their third from close range.

Lee Currie's strike completed the scoring late on before Shire's Conor Greene was dismissed for a heavy lunge that left Ross Gray injured.