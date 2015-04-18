Match ends, East Stirling 0, Berwick Rangers 4.
East Stirlingshire 0-4 Berwick Rangers
Berwick Rangers comfortably beat East Stirlingshire to move above them in Scottish League Two.
Andrew Russell rolled in an early opener for the visitors following Blair Henderson's pass.
Kyle Wilkie rifled in a second for Berwick and Henderson added their third from close range.
Lee Currie's strike completed the scoring late on before Shire's Conor Greene was dismissed for a heavy lunge that left Ross Gray injured.
Line-ups
East Stirlingshire
- 1Barnard
- 2GilmourSubstituted forVidlerat 59'minutes
- 4TownsleySubstituted forBatesat 34'minutes
- 5GreeneBooked at 86mins
- 3Kinnaird
- 7Wright
- 8McCabeBooked at 68mins
- 6Brisbane
- 11Greenhill
- 9NisbetSubstituted forWallaceat 62'minutes
- 10McKenna
Substitutes
- 12Wallace
- 14Vidler
- 15Tully
- 16Bates
- 17Quinn
- 18Shields
- 19Shepherd
Berwick
- 1Andrews
- 2BauldBooked at 35minsSubstituted forJacobsat 40'minutes
- 5Fairbairn
- 6TullochBooked at 42mins
- 3MaxwellSubstituted forGrayat 72'minutes
- 7Wilkie
- 4CameronSubstituted forLaveryat 69'minutes
- 8Currie
- 11Gold
- 9Russell
- 10Henderson
Substitutes
- 12Young
- 14Lavery
- 15Gray
- 16Jacobs
- 17Miller
- 18Dillon
- 20Bleakley
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 261
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Stirling 0, Berwick Rangers 4.
Michael Wallace (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Devon Jacobs (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Stephen Tulloch.
Steven Brisbane (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Billy Vidler.
Dismissal
Connor Greene (East Stirling) is shown the red card.
Ross Gray (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor Greene (East Stirling).
Billy Vidler (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! East Stirling 0, Berwick Rangers 4. Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Gold.
Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Devon Jacobs (Berwick Rangers).
Billy Vidler (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Russell (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Michael Wallace (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ross Gray replaces Scott Maxwell.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Richard Barnard.
Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Darren Lavery replaces Colin Cameron.
Booking
Neil McCabe (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Neil McCabe (East Stirling).
David Gold (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Stephen Tulloch.
David Greenhill (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Russell (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lloyd Kinnaird.
Foul by Connor Greene (East Stirling).
Blair Henderson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Michael Wallace replaces Kevin Nisbet.
Steven Brisbane (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! East Stirling 0, Berwick Rangers 3. Blair Henderson (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Billy Vidler replaces Ross Gilmour because of an injury.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Devon Jacobs.