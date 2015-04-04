Close menu
League One
BarnsleyBarnsley0Sheff UtdSheffield United2

Barnsley 0-2 Sheffield United

Steven Davies
Davies' goal was his first goal in seven Sheffield United appearances

Steven Davies and Jason Holt scored as Sheffield United boosted their League One play-off hopes with a routine win over South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Holt went close with a header while the hosts threatened through a Josh Scowen strike and Conor Hourihane's free-kick.

But the visitors deservedly led when on-loan striker Davies scored his first Blades goal with a fine looping header.

Holt's 20-yard shot made it 2-0 in the second half and took United four points clear of sixth-placed Chesterfield.

Barnsley remain in ninth, four points behind the Spireites, who are in the final play-off place.

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 13Wildsmith
  • 27Holgate
  • 6Cranie
  • 5Nyatanga
  • 3John
  • 7Scowen
  • 36Pearson
  • 8HourihaneSubstituted forJenningsat 70'minutes
  • 19StewartBooked at 67minsSubstituted forSmithat 70'minutes
  • 9Winnall
  • 21IbehreSubstituted forHemmingsat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Berry
  • 10Hemmings
  • 11Jennings
  • 20Smith
  • 24Dibble
  • 28Cowgill
  • 32Bailey

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Howard
  • 26Freeman
  • 27Kennedy
  • 5BrayfordBooked at 66mins
  • 3Harris
  • 18Coutts
  • 6Basham
  • 35HoltBooked at 71minsSubstituted forScougallat 88'minutes
  • 32DaviesSubstituted forDoneat 55'minutes
  • 9Murphy
  • 7FlynnSubstituted forDoyleat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Doyle
  • 10Scougall
  • 11Baxter
  • 12McNulty
  • 14Done
  • 19McEveley
  • 24Turner
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
17,532

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnsley 0, Sheffield United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Sheffield United 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Michael Doyle replaces Ryan Flynn.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Smith (Barnsley).

  5. Post update

    Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Jason Holt.

  7. Post update

    Sam Winnall (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Robert Harris (Sheffield United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mason Holgate.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Scowen (Barnsley).

  12. Post update

    Jason Holt (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Kane Hemmings replaces Jabo Ibehre.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Barnsley 0, Sheffield United 2. Jason Holt (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Harris (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Dale Jennings replaces Conor Hourihane.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. George Smith replaces Cameron Stewart.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ben Pearson (Barnsley).

  19. Post update

    Jason Holt (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Harris (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City402510576354185
2Preston392211665333277
3MK Dons39219979403972
4Swindon382171065422370
5Sheff Utd4018101258451364
6Chesterfield40179145951860
7Bradford391512125143857
8Rochdale391751765521356
9Barnsley40168165354-156
10Peterborough40175184649-356
11Fleetwood401511144144-356
12Doncaster391411144851-353
13Oldham401411155059-953
14Gillingham401312155458-451
15Port Vale40146204958-948
16Walsall391114143642-647
17Scunthorpe391211165262-1047
18Coventry401113164455-1146
19Crewe40137203769-3246
20Leyton Orient39129185154-345
21Notts County391111173952-1344
22Crawley401111184466-2244
23Colchester39118204864-1641
24Yeovil4089233163-3233
