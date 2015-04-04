Barnsley 0-2 Sheffield United

Match ends, Barnsley 0, Sheffield United 2.
Steven Davies and Jason Holt scored as Sheffield United boosted their League One play-off hopes with a routine win over South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.
Holt went close with a header while the hosts threatened through a Josh Scowen strike and Conor Hourihane's free-kick.
But the visitors deservedly led when on-loan striker Davies scored his first Blades goal with a fine looping header.
Holt's 20-yard shot made it 2-0 in the second half and took United four points clear of sixth-placed Chesterfield.
Barnsley remain in ninth, four points behind the Spireites, who are in the final play-off place.
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 13Wildsmith
- 27Holgate
- 6Cranie
- 5Nyatanga
- 3John
- 7Scowen
- 36Pearson
- 8HourihaneSubstituted forJenningsat 70'minutes
- 19StewartBooked at 67minsSubstituted forSmithat 70'minutes
- 9Winnall
- 21IbehreSubstituted forHemmingsat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Berry
- 10Hemmings
- 11Jennings
- 20Smith
- 24Dibble
- 28Cowgill
- 32Bailey
Sheff Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Howard
- 26Freeman
- 27Kennedy
- 5BrayfordBooked at 66mins
- 3Harris
- 18Coutts
- 6Basham
- 35HoltBooked at 71minsSubstituted forScougallat 88'minutes
- 32DaviesSubstituted forDoneat 55'minutes
- 9Murphy
- 7FlynnSubstituted forDoyleat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Doyle
- 10Scougall
- 11Baxter
- 12McNulty
- 14Done
- 19McEveley
- 24Turner
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 17,532
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Sheffield United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Michael Doyle replaces Ryan Flynn.
Foul by George Smith (Barnsley).
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Jason Holt.
Sam Winnall (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Robert Harris (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
Foul by Josh Scowen (Barnsley).
Post update
Jason Holt (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Kane Hemmings replaces Jabo Ibehre.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 0, Sheffield United 2. Jason Holt (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Robert Harris (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Dale Jennings replaces Conor Hourihane.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. George Smith replaces Cameron Stewart.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Barnsley).
Post update
Jason Holt (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Robert Harris (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.