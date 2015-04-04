Barnsley 0-2 Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Davies' goal was his first goal in seven Sheffield United appearances

Steven Davies and Jason Holt scored as Sheffield United boosted their League One play-off hopes with a routine win over South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Holt went close with a header while the hosts threatened through a Josh Scowen strike and Conor Hourihane's free-kick.

But the visitors deservedly led when on-loan striker Davies scored his first Blades goal with a fine looping header.

Holt's 20-yard shot made it 2-0 in the second half and took United four points clear of sixth-placed Chesterfield.

Barnsley remain in ninth, four points behind the Spireites, who are in the final play-off place.