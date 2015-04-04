Match ends, Manchester United 3, Aston Villa 1.
Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa
-
- From the section Premier League
- Herrera scores twice as Manchester United move up to third
- Rooney gets his 185th Premier League goal
- Benteke scores for Aston Villa, who remain 16th in the table
- United face Manchester City and Chelsea in next two games
Manchester United defeated Aston Villa to move above Manchester City and into third place in the Premier League.
Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan tipped over Marcos Rojo's powerful 25-yard effort, but was beaten by Ander Herrera's low shot after good work from Daley Blind.
Wayne Rooney added a second goal when he spun and fired into the top corner.
Villa's Christian Benteke pulled one back with a low strike before Herrera scored his second with a side-footed finish in injury-time to seal the win.
Louis van Gaal's side deserved the victory, their fifth in a row in the Premier League, after having 77% possession and restricting their opponents to only two shots on target.
However, Benteke's goal, which came within two minutes of Rooney's spectacular effort, gave the hosts a scare before Herrera's late goal secured the three points.
The result was enough to take United above bitter rivals Manchester City, although Manuel Pellegrini's team will go second if they beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.
United are now eight points above fifth-placed Liverpool as they aim to return to the Champions League after a season without European football.
Van Gaal's side now face a vital spell with a home derby against Manchester City followed by a trip to leaders Chelsea.
Defeat for Villa sees them remain three points above the relegation zone with a crucial home game on Tuesday against fellow strugglers QPR.
|Manchester United's remaining matches
|Home
|Away
|12 April v Manchester City
|18 April v Chelsea
|2 May v West Brom
|26 April v Everton
|17 May v Arsenal
|9 May v Crystal Palace
|24 May v Hull City
United had to be patient in the first half against a well-organised Villa side before Herrera put them ahead two minutes before the break.
Ashley Young released the overlapping Blind and he pulled the ball back to the unmarked Spanish midfielder, who took a touch to set himself and drilled the ball past Guzan from 12 yards out.
Villa should have equalised when Jores Okore met Leandro Bacuna's flighted free-kick but glanced a header wide from eight yards.
That miss proved costly as Rooney, who had a first-half appeal for a penalty turned down after he had been challenged by Ciaran Clark, scored his sixth goal in his last eight United appearances.
Substitute Angel Di Maria played the ball into Rooney and the England captain did well to control the pass, spin and shoot past Guzan.
It looked like the game would be over as a contest but Villa responded when Joe Cole's corner - Villa's first - found its way to Benteke and the Belgian striker's shot squeezed underneath David De Gea.
That goal, only the fifth Villa have scored in the second half in 16 away league matches, was not the start of a fightback as Juan Mata played in Herrera who scored the third to seal the win.
Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood:
"I thought we stuck in there and were always in the game until the third goal killed us.
"But it was encouraging. They have given me everything and left nothing on the pitch, but Manchester United were too good for us."
On his side's match against QPR on Tuesday, Sherwood added: "It's a massive game for us. They got a win but we're hoping to have six points between us and them at the end of that match."
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A Valencia
- 4Jones
- 5Rojo
- 17Blind
- 16Carrick
- 8Mata
- 21Herrera
- 31FellainiSubstituted forFalcaoat 77'minutes
- 18YoungSubstituted forDi Maríaat 70'minutes
- 10Rooney
Substitutes
- 2da Silva
- 7Di María
- 9Falcao
- 11Januzaj
- 32Valdés
- 33McNair
- 44Pereira
Aston Villa
- 1Guzan
- 21HuttonSubstituted forBacunaat 45'minutes
- 5Okore
- 6Clark
- 34Lowton
- 28N'ZogbiaSubstituted forBakerat 61'minutes
- 24C Sánchez
- 16DelphBooked at 83mins
- 10WeimannSubstituted forColeat 77'minutes
- 20Benteke
- 11Agbonlahor
Substitutes
- 2Baker
- 4Vlaar
- 7Bacuna
- 12Cole
- 25Gil
- 31Given
- 40Grealish
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 75,397
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Aston Villa 1.
Foul by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).
Joe Cole (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 3, Aston Villa 1. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Mata.
Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Benteke (Aston Villa).
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joe Cole.
Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa).
Foul by Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
Joe Cole (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Falcao (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jores Okore.
Booking
Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ángel Di María (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabian Delph (Aston Villa).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Phil Jones.
Hand ball by Jores Okore (Aston Villa).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 1. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Cole with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 0. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Falcao replaces Marouane Fellaini.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Joe Cole replaces Andreas Weimann.
Foul by Marcos Rojo (Manchester United).
Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jores Okore (Aston Villa).
Daley Blind (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa).
Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ander Herrera following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Fabian Delph.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Ángel Di María replaces Ashley Young.
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Offside, Aston Villa. Matthew Lowton tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Brad Guzan.
Attempt saved. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Valencia with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Nathan Baker replaces Charles N'Zogbia.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).