National League
EastleighEastleigh0DoverDover Athletic1

Eastleigh 0-1 Dover Athletic

Eastleigh missed the chance to climb in to the play-offs as Sean Raggett's second-half goal earned Dover victory.

The hosts dominated much of the game but wasted a number of opportunities against a side who defended resolutely

Craig McAllister, Ben Strevens and Brian Howard had openings for Eastleigh and James Constable and McAllister were denied by goalkeeper Mitch Walker.

Raggett's header put Dover ahead after the break and they held on, although Constable wasted a great late chance.

Eastleigh manager Richard Hill told BBC Radio Solent:

"We didn't actually play bad. I know we became a bit predictable in the last 20 minutes but you are going to do that when you are chasing the game.

"Today was going to be difficult; we all need to change our mind-set that just because we are at home doesn't mean we are going to win football matches.

"We have come off the back of a very tough eight games, picked up 16 points then all of a sudden, including myself and the players, looked at the next six fixtures and thought 'no problem'.

"If we had been winning that game 1-0, it would have been us defending the 18-yard box, it would have been Dover putting the ball into the box.

"The fact of the matter is, the last 15-20 minutes we just went too direct, didn't pass the ball well enough and when we had opportunities to put the ball into the box or to pick a pass out or to have a shot - it just wasn't there today."

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Flitney
  • 3GreenSubstituted forPartingtonat 80'minutes
  • 16Evans
  • 25Turley
  • 5Beckwith
  • 27Pell
  • 14Strevens
  • 11McAllister
  • 9Constable
  • 19HowardSubstituted forWalkerat 71'minutes
  • 12MidsonSubstituted forReasonat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Stanley
  • 10Reason
  • 17Reid
  • 26Partington
  • 28Walker

Dover

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1WalkerBooked at 90mins
  • 15Francis
  • 5Raggett
  • 7Modeste
  • 16Sterling
  • 6Orlu
  • 29Essam
  • 10Murphy
  • 14PayneSubstituted forBellamyat 76'minutes
  • 17Deverdics
  • 28TaiwoSubstituted forWynterat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Wynter
  • 8Bellamy
  • 11Cogan
  • 18O'Cearuill
  • 21Mekki
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
1,703

Match Stats

Home TeamEastleighAway TeamDover
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away3

