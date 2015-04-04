Eastleigh 0-1 Dover Athletic

Match ends, Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1.
Eastleigh missed the chance to climb in to the play-offs as Sean Raggett's second-half goal earned Dover victory.
The hosts dominated much of the game but wasted a number of opportunities against a side who defended resolutely
Craig McAllister, Ben Strevens and Brian Howard had openings for Eastleigh and James Constable and McAllister were denied by goalkeeper Mitch Walker.
Raggett's header put Dover ahead after the break and they held on, although Constable wasted a great late chance.
Eastleigh manager Richard Hill told BBC Radio Solent:
"We didn't actually play bad. I know we became a bit predictable in the last 20 minutes but you are going to do that when you are chasing the game.
"Today was going to be difficult; we all need to change our mind-set that just because we are at home doesn't mean we are going to win football matches.
"We have come off the back of a very tough eight games, picked up 16 points then all of a sudden, including myself and the players, looked at the next six fixtures and thought 'no problem'.
"If we had been winning that game 1-0, it would have been us defending the 18-yard box, it would have been Dover putting the ball into the box.
"The fact of the matter is, the last 15-20 minutes we just went too direct, didn't pass the ball well enough and when we had opportunities to put the ball into the box or to pick a pass out or to have a shot - it just wasn't there today."
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Flitney
- 3GreenSubstituted forPartingtonat 80'minutes
- 16Evans
- 25Turley
- 5Beckwith
- 27Pell
- 14Strevens
- 11McAllister
- 9Constable
- 19HowardSubstituted forWalkerat 71'minutes
- 12MidsonSubstituted forReasonat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Stanley
- 10Reason
- 17Reid
- 26Partington
- 28Walker
Dover
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1WalkerBooked at 90mins
- 15Francis
- 5Raggett
- 7Modeste
- 16Sterling
- 6Orlu
- 29Essam
- 10Murphy
- 14PayneSubstituted forBellamyat 76'minutes
- 17Deverdics
- 28TaiwoSubstituted forWynterat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Wynter
- 8Bellamy
- 11Cogan
- 18O'Cearuill
- 21Mekki
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 1,703
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Jai Reason (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1.
Foul by Dean Beckwith (Eastleigh).
Tom Murphy (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Booking
Mitchell Walker (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Foul by James Constable (Eastleigh).
Ricky Modeste (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jai Reason (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Offside, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister tries a through ball, but Craig McAllister is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Tom Wynter replaces Solomon Taiwo.
Foul by Jai Reason (Eastleigh).
Tyrone Sterling (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Joe Partington replaces Michael Green because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Jai Reason (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Dover Athletic. Liam Bellamy tries a through ball, but Liam Bellamy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Liam Bellamy replaces Stefan Payne.
Foul by Ricky Modeste (Dover Athletic).
Dean Beckwith (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.