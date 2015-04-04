Eastleigh 0-1 Dover Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Conference

Eastleigh missed the chance to climb in to the play-offs as Sean Raggett's second-half goal earned Dover victory.

The hosts dominated much of the game but wasted a number of opportunities against a side who defended resolutely

Craig McAllister, Ben Strevens and Brian Howard had openings for Eastleigh and James Constable and McAllister were denied by goalkeeper Mitch Walker.

Raggett's header put Dover ahead after the break and they held on, although Constable wasted a great late chance.

Eastleigh manager Richard Hill told BBC Radio Solent:

"We didn't actually play bad. I know we became a bit predictable in the last 20 minutes but you are going to do that when you are chasing the game.

"Today was going to be difficult; we all need to change our mind-set that just because we are at home doesn't mean we are going to win football matches.

"We have come off the back of a very tough eight games, picked up 16 points then all of a sudden, including myself and the players, looked at the next six fixtures and thought 'no problem'.

"If we had been winning that game 1-0, it would have been us defending the 18-yard box, it would have been Dover putting the ball into the box.

"The fact of the matter is, the last 15-20 minutes we just went too direct, didn't pass the ball well enough and when we had opportunities to put the ball into the box or to pick a pass out or to have a shot - it just wasn't there today."