Chelsea 2-1 Stoke City

Charlie Adam scored from inside his own half but could not prevent Stoke from losing, as Chelsea went seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Adam hit a sensational equaliser for Stoke, spotting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois off his line and smashing in from around 65 yards out.
Earlier, Eden Hazard had stroked home a penalty for the hosts after Cesc Fabregas was tripped in the box.
Loic Remy scored Chelsea's winner after an error from keeper Asmir Begovic.
The only sour note for the home side was an injury to striker Diego Costa, who came on at half-time, but lasted only 11 minutes before he went off holding his hamstring.
With champions Manchester City not playing until Monday when they face Crystal Palace, Jose Mourinho's men capitalised by extending their advantage over second-placed Arsenal - who thrashed Liverpool earlier in the day - at the summit.
The Blues are the only side in English football's top four divisions with an unbeaten home record and despite still having to face Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in their remaining eight fixtures, they will hope to collect enough points to reclaim the crown for the first time since 2010.
|Penalty perfect
|Eden Hazard has scored nine out of nine Premier League penalties - the joint most of any player with a 100% record (along with Dimitar Berbatov).
|Hazard's penalty goal was Chelsea's 100th in Premier League history. Liverpool (102) are the only other team to reach that milestone.
Chelsea showed true signs of being champions by edging another victory, following a 3-2 win over Hull in their last game, and Remy was the match winner again, tapping into an open net after Begovic had given the ball away.
Mark Hughes's Stoke, though, have lost their way recently, losing their last three matches, and stay 10th in the table as they look to better last season's ninth-place finish.
But they were overrun by a side who looked intent on adding another trophy to the League Cup they have already won this season.
Begovic was kept busy - by Frenchman Remy in particular - making numerous saves to keep the scoreline respectable as Chelsea threatened to run away with the match in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Hazard kept up his 100% record from the penalty spot after Fabregas was brought down by defender Philipp Wollscheid and Oscar should have added a second.
But to everyone's surprise, they went in level after a moment of genius.
Adam's wonder goal came out of nothing, picking the ball up inside his own half, before unleashing a strike that flew over Courtois's head and into the net.
Despite the equaliser, the pattern for the second period did not change, with Chelsea missing opportunities for a more comfortable result, yet securing all three points to edge closer to the title.
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho:
"In this moment, it is five victories and one draw. Every victory and a draw is one step ahead. The others know they have to win every game.
"For us, we have to think about ourselves and forget about others. We know we have eight matches left and we need five victories and a draw.
"It was a performance that deserved three points but the reality is that we played against a very good defensive team who defended well. They put lots of strong bodies in defensive areas and made it difficult."
Stoke manager Mark Hughes:
"We were beaten today and I was disappointed with our performance in the first half, we could have retained the ball better.
"It was an outstanding goal from Charlie Adam. He is always attempting those kinds of things because he has the confidence in his own ability. We were very encouraged by that and had a bit more control in the second half.
"It is a shame Asmir made the mistake because his performance was good. He showed good presence, he was commanding his box, but made just one mistake and that can happen. Other teams may not have made most of the error."
