Liverpool's Raheem Sterling scored England's third goal against Lithuania but will miss Tuesday's trip to Italy

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has been ruled out of England's friendly against Italy in Turin on Tuesday.

Welbeck suffered a knee injury during the 4-0 win over Lithuania in the Euro 2016 qualifier on Friday.

Coach Roy Hodgson said Welbeck will join Raheem Sterling (toe), who also scored on Friday, Manchester City's James Milner (knee) and Everton's Leighton Baines.

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand has been called up as a replacement.

"We knew we were going to be losing Raheem Sterling who had an injection last night on an on-going injury and hopefully that will help him as we go forward.

"We have a problem with James Milner who had to leave, we decided to let Leighton Baines go home and of course we lost Danny Welbeck who unfortunately picked up a slight knee injury against Lithuania.

"So those four players won't be with us going forward but it means a chance for the other guys in the squad to show what they can do.

"We are going to bring Ryan Bertrand in because with Leighton Baines gone we are now left with only one recognised left-back which is Kieran Gibbs. We wanted two recognised left-backs for both games."