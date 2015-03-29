Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey eased to a 5-0 win over Alderney to book their place in May's Muratti Vase final against Channel Island rivals Guernsey.

Striker Craig Russell opened the scoring from close range early on to set the Reds on their way.

Jack Boyle, Jack Cannon - with a free kick - and Karl Hinds all netted before half-time in windy conditions at the Arsenal Ground, Mount Hale.

A second from Hinds after the break completed the win for the visitors.

"It was tough conditions, the weather and the wind played a major part," Boyle told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The lads did well, dug deep, worked hard and got the victory that we needed.

"I think the first half was a lot better, we played some nice stuff and it was nice to get the strikers on the score sheet."

Alderney have lifted the Muratti just once, in 1920, and have never beaten Jersey, with the Ridunians coming closest to an upset in their first meeting in 1907 when Jersey won 2-1 after extra-time.

The sides will meet again in June in the group stage of the Island Games.

The Reds will face rivals Guernsey in the Muratti final on 16 May at Footes Lane, with Guernsey hoping to lift the Vase for the fourth year in a row.