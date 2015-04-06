Bournemouth 4-2 Birmingham City

Match ends, Bournemouth 4, Birmingham City 2.
Bournemouth returned to the top of the Championship, coming from 2-0 down to win as Birmingham finished with 10 men.
Andrew Shinnie fed Clayton Donaldson to lob Birmingham in front, before David Cotterill fired in a low drive.
But Bournemouth hit back when Steve Cook bundled home Matt Ritchie's corner and Callum Wilson slotted home for 2-2.
Yann Kermorgant added a third from the spot after Wilson was fouled, Charlie Daniels crashed in a fourth and Blues skipper Paul Robinson saw red late on.
Bournemouth's Tommy Elphick and Harry Arter both hit the woodwork in the second half, while keeper Darren Randolph saved well from substitute Kenwyne Jones as the Cherries, in bright sunshine, briefly threatened to recapture the free-scoring form which saw them hammer Birmingham 8-0 at St Andrew's in October.
Watford's win over previous leaders Middlesbrough at lunchtime had opened the door for Eddie Howe's side to top the pile again, but Birmingham, with a mid-table finish seemingly nailed on, looked set to rain on Bournemouth's Easter parade with two goals within three minutes.
Shinnie's hopeful-looking ball over the top set up for Donaldson, whose lob over Artur Boruc was inch-perfect.
No sooner were the visiting fans chanting "We want eight" when Bournemouth gifted Cotterill time and space down the right and he picked his spot with a low shot across the keeper.
Howe had described Bournemouth's equaliser at Ipswich on Friday, a header from a corner, as "un-Bournemouth-like" - and their first goal here was scrappy, as Elphick rose to meet Ritchie's corner but when his effort was blocked, a melee ensued and Cook was credited with the crucial touch.
Suddenly, normal service was resumed as a pass from Kermorgant played in strike partner Wilson, whose finish was slick.
The Kermorgant-Wilson partnership bore fruit again straight after the break when the Frenchman again sent Wilson through, and when Robinson hacked Wilson down near the byeline but escaped a card, Kermorgant made no mistake with a powerfully-struck penalty.
A fourth eventually arrived when substitute Adam Smith's shot was blocked and left-back Daniels lashed in from just outside the box.
|Cherries show home fight
|Bournemouth fell behind for the first time in a home game this season when Donaldson netted
Birmingham's - and Robinson's - miserable afternoon was completed when he felled Wilson as the pacey striker bore down on goal, and this time received a straight red card.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Credit to Birmingham as they made it difficult for us.
"They're a tough team to beat, nothing we didn't expect but the key thing was that we stayed in the game, kept fighting and got those crucial goals before half-time.
"The crowd stayed with us, and our mental strength was key. We know we can beat anyone when we're at full pelt, and hopefully we can learn from this experience."
Birmingham manager Gary Rowett: "I said two or three months ago that Derby were probably the best team in the division, now I'd say Bournemouth probably are. They're probably the most complete team in the division as they work so hard for each other.
"At 2-0 after 35 minutes it was some of the best attacking play we've had since I've been here. We caused one of the best attacking sides in the league plenty of problems.
"But we've got to be stronger mentally and see the half out, rather than coming in at 2-2. That's the two sides to our team at the moment, we need to see those games out."
