Championship
RotherhamRotherham United1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0

Rotherham United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Matt Derbyshire
Matt Derbyshire scored his eighth goal of the season against Brighton

Rotherham United beat Brighton & Hove Albion to boost their Championship survival hopes and confirm bottom club Blackpool's relegation to League One.

Matt Derbyshire put the Millers ahead inside the opening 10 minutes, diverting Jordan Bowery's cross beyond goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Baram Kayal and Craig Mackail-Smith wasted Brighton's best opportunities in the second half.

Blackpool, who face Reading on Tuesday, are down with six games still to play.

Lee Clark's team have endured a miserable season, bottom of the table since October and without a victory in their past 12 matches.

It was left to Rotherham to seal their fate, Steve Evans's side producing a hard-fought display to edge past Brighton and pull themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Derbyshire's tidy finish set the Millers on their way during an uneventful opening period in which the Seagulls offered little threat going forward.

But Chris Hughton's team were much more dangerous after the interval, with midfielder Kayal unable to beat goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez when through on goal and Bowery almost turning Leon Best's cross into his own net.

At the other end, Derbyshire had a great opportunity to double the home side's lead on the break, only denied by Stockdale's fine save when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

And, after substitute Mackail-Smith's effort was kept out by Martinez, it was Rotherham who again came closest to finding the net, as Danny Ward's effort struck the outside of the post following more good work from Derbyshire.

Rotherham manager Steve Evans:

"We don't get deluded - there are no easy games in the Championship. In terms of match pressure it was up there with the play-offs. This was an important win.

"Had Brighton equalised then I think the supporters would have gone out disappointed but knowing that they had had a proper return from their players.

"There's a real cause and a real togetherness among our supporters. Our supporters demand that we give everything we've got and that's what we do."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton:

"We weren't good in that first-half period. Probably in the end I can't say we deserved to get anything out of the game because of our first-half performance.

"We need to start better in games and we have got to be more productive in that final third otherwise we will put pressure on ourselves. Our work in that final third has got to be more productive.

"It was too comfortable a goal to score. The lad crosses it from the angle and we have got to do better to stop the cross and be brighter and expect runs in the box."

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Martinez
  • 30Hunt
  • 31Rawson
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 3Lafferty
  • 33Smallwood
  • 4Arnason
  • 10BowerySubstituted forWardat 78'minutes
  • 11GreenBooked at 57mins
  • 18PringleBooked at 38mins
  • 27Derbyshire

Substitutes

  • 8Frecklington
  • 15Milsom
  • 17Newton
  • 21Collin
  • 22Ward
  • 24Hammill
  • 37Rowe

Brighton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Bruno
  • 33Halford
  • 5Dunk
  • 30Bennett
  • 6Stephens
  • 24InceBooked at 44mins
  • 28KayalBooked at 54mins
  • 32CarayolSubstituted forVilaca Teixeiraat 81'minutes
  • 11O'GradySubstituted forBestat 45'minutes
  • 25Lua LuaSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hughes
  • 12Mackail-Smith
  • 14Calderon
  • 17Vilaca Teixeira
  • 18Forster-Caskey
  • 19Best
  • 31Walton
Referee:
Kevin Wright
Attendance:
9,872

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Rohan Ince (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ben Pringle (Rotherham United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Derbyshire (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Dale Stephens tries a through ball, but Joe Bennett is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Rotherham United. Ben Pringle tries a through ball, but Matt Derbyshire is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  9. Post update

    Danny Ward (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Derbyshire.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rohan Ince (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  12. Post update

    Matt Derbyshire (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Bennett (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Teixeira.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Rotherham United. Kári Arnason tries a through ball, but Matt Derbyshire is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. João Teixeira replaces Mustapha Carayol.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mustapha Carayol (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  18. Post update

    Jack Hunt (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Richard Smallwood.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth412211887434477
2Norwich412210979433676
3Watford412371182483476
4Middlesbrough412291060322875
5Derby4120111073452871
6Wolves4120111062491371
7Brentford412171370551570
8Ipswich4119111161461568
9Nottm Forest411513136558758
10Blackburn401512135450457
11Charlton401315124952-354
12Sheff Wed411315133743-654
13Cardiff411313154954-552
14Leeds411410174654-852
15Birmingham401214144760-1350
16Bolton411310185058-849
17Huddersfield411212175169-1848
18Brighton411015164348-545
19Reading39129184362-1945
20Rotherham411013184262-2043
21Fulham40127215172-2143
22Millwall40812203565-3036
23Wigan41811223555-2035
24Blackpool40412243179-4824
View full Championship table

