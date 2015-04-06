Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 Leeds United

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Leeds United 3.
Dave Edwards headed home a late winner as Wolves beat Leeds to move into the Championship play-off places.
Leeds had fought back from 3-1 down to level at 3-3 before Edwards diverted home from Kevin McDonald's cross.
Charlie Taylor scored his first senior goal for Leeds but two goals from Nouha Dicko and a strike from Benik Afobe put Kenny Jackett's side in control.
An own goal from Danny Batth got Leeds back in it before Alex Mowatt levelled with a fine shot from 20 yards.
Leeds, who have endured a turbulent week off the pitch, showed good spirit to drag themselves level but substitute Edwards clinched victory with his eighth goal of the season.
Visiting manager Neil Redfearn said earlier this month he was considering his position after assistant manager Steve Thompson was suspended by the club.
His team made a bright start at Molineux and 21-year-old Taylor netted the first goal of his senior career thanks to some generous Wolves defending.
McDonald held on to possession for too long and his clearance under pressure hit team-mate Richard Stearman, dropping kindly for Taylor to tuck home from six yards.
But Jackett's men were level within eight minutes when Afobe's cross-shot from the right was tucked in from a tight angle by Dicko.
Wolves, looking to extend a five-match unbeaten run, took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Dicko scored his second of the match and his 13th of the season.
Bakary Sako's chipped through-ball released Dicko in behind the Leeds defence and the Mali international netted with a firm low shot.
Mowatt tested Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme with a long-range effort early in the second half but the hosts made it 3-1 from the following attack.
Batth's low drive looked on its way in until it hit Dicko in the six-yard box. Afobe was quickest to the loose ball, hooking his shot into the roof of the net for his 10th goal in 16 matches for Wolves.
The hosts looked to be cruising to victory until an own goal from captain Batth gave Leeds hope.
Mowatt's inswinging ball from the right was aimed at Sam Byram but Batth got there first - only to divert the ball beyond Ikeme.
Buoyed by the goal, Leeds took the match to their hosts and equalised thanks to a stylish strike from Mowatt.
The 20-year-old midfielder won possession in the Wolves half and ran at the heart of the hosts' defence before curling a left-foot shot beyond Ikeme from 20 yards.
It looked like Wolves would be left to rue their defensive mistakes until Edwards's late intervention.
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett:
"We can sense something happening and we just need to focus on getting our game right. If we keep improving and show a hunger to play good football, the crowd will follow us.
"We feel that we've got a lot of goals in our team and it's tight between all of the sides. We're just pleased to be in and around it but we need to concentrate and finish the season off strongly."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 33Iorfa
- 6BatthBooked at 39mins
- 5Stearman
- 3GolbourneBooked at 37mins
- 7HenrySubstituted forvan La Parraat 78'minutes
- 11McDonald
- 19Price
- 10Sako
- 12Afobe
- 40DickoSubstituted forEdwardsat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 4Edwards
- 16Doyle
- 17van La Parra
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 29Kuszczak
- 30Hause
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 15WoottonBooked at 8mins
- 3BambaBooked at 56mins
- 32Cooper
- 12Berardi
- 7Murphy
- 2ByramBooked at 18mins
- 40Phillips
- 27Mowatt
- 21Taylor
- 34AntenucciSubstituted forSharpat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6N'Goyi
- 8Sharp
- 10Cani
- 13Taylor
- 29Doukara
- 33Sloth
- 35Del Fabro
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 25,169
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Leeds United 3.
Foul by Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Billy Sharp (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Leeds United 3. Dave Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin McDonald with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Wootton (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Billy Sharp replaces Mirco Antenucci.
Attempt missed. Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rajiv van La Parra replaces James Henry.
Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kevin McDonald tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Leeds United 3. Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dave Edwards replaces Nouha Dicko.
Hand ball by Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Danny Batth tries a through ball, but Nouha Dicko is caught offside.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Scott Golbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).
Goal!
Own Goal by Danny Batth, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Leeds United 2.
Foul by Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Sam Byram (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Sol Bamba (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Leeds United).
Foul by Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.