League One
CrawleyCrawley Town2OldhamOldham Athletic0

Crawley Town 2-0 Oldham Athletic

Crawley moved out of the League One relegation places with a hard-fought home win over Oldham.

After Dean Morgan went close to giving the hosts the lead, Izale McLeod headed home Gavin Tomlin's cross, sealing his 20th goal of the season.

Richard Wood doubled the lead from close range after a deflected free-kick landed at his feet.

The Latics struggled to create chances with Rhys Turner and Mike Jones forcing saves from long-range efforts.

The win moves Crawley a point above the relegation places, while Oldham remain in the bottom half of the table and are now 10 points off the play-off spots.

Crawley Town boss Dean Saunders told BBC Surrey:

"I think we should've won by more to be honest, we squandered a few chances.

But a great performance and more importantly it's a great three points and looking at it I think the results have gone our way.

"That's now four wins, a draw and a defeat in the last six games. the players are doing great.

"We had some desire our there today. You have got to get results when it matters and we got one today."

Oldham Athletic manager Dean Holden told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I think we've controlled the game, but they got the first goal, which we knew was a crucial goal to get"

"We had all the ball, we just didn't create enough around their box.

"There was some decent build-up play but then it just didn't quite happen for us, we just didn't have that killer instinct today which is where the game was won and lost."

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Jensen
  • 2OyebanjoBooked at 43mins
  • 29Wood
  • 6Bradley
  • 3Dickson
  • 14Young
  • 16Fowler
  • 33Elliott
  • 21TomlinSubstituted forSmithat 81'minutes
  • 10MorganSubstituted forEdwardsat 74'minutes
  • 9McLeodSubstituted forPogbaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Edwards
  • 8Smith
  • 20Bawling
  • 28Pogba
  • 30Price
  • 31Cofie
  • 32Youga

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Coleman
  • 2Brown
  • 16Wilson
  • 6Kelly
  • 3MillsSubstituted forMellisat 77'minutes
  • 15WinchesterSubstituted forPoleonat 61'minutes
  • 17Wilkinson
  • 8Jones
  • 23TurnerSubstituted forBoveat 72'minutes
  • 22SadlerBooked at 33mins
  • 18Lockwood

Substitutes

  • 4Dieng
  • 9Poleon
  • 14Mellis
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Kusunga
  • 25Kean
  • 29Bove
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
2,520

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Oldham Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Oldham Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Jacob Mellis (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marvin Elliott (Crawley Town).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).

  8. Post update

    James Wilson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mathias Pogba (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Crawley Town. Mathias Pogba replaces Izale McLeod.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Joel Coleman.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Young (Crawley Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Crawley Town. Jimmy Smith replaces Gavin Tomlin.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Izale McLeod (Crawley Town).

  16. Post update

    James Wilson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Sonny Bradley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Poleon (Oldham Athletic).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Jacob Mellis replaces Joseph Mills.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Joseph Mills.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City402510576354185
2Preston402311668333580
3MK Dons39219979403972
4Swindon382171065422370
5Sheff Utd4018101258451364
6Chesterfield41189146051963
7Rochdale401851766521459
8Fleetwood411611144544159
9Bradford401512135146557
10Peterborough41176184649-357
11Barnsley41168175457-356
12Doncaster391411144851-353
13Oldham411411165061-1153
14Gillingham411313155761-452
15Walsall401115143642-648
16Port Vale41146214959-1048
17Scunthorpe391211165262-1047
18Coventry411114164455-1147
19Crawley411211184666-2047
20Leyton Orient401210185457-346
21Crewe41137213770-3346
22Notts County401112173952-1345
23Colchester40128205165-1444
24Yeovil4189243167-3633
View full League One table

