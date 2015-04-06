Crawley Town 2-0 Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Crawley moved out of the League One relegation places with a hard-fought home win over Oldham.

After Dean Morgan went close to giving the hosts the lead, Izale McLeod headed home Gavin Tomlin's cross, sealing his 20th goal of the season.

Richard Wood doubled the lead from close range after a deflected free-kick landed at his feet.

The Latics struggled to create chances with Rhys Turner and Mike Jones forcing saves from long-range efforts.

The win moves Crawley a point above the relegation places, while Oldham remain in the bottom half of the table and are now 10 points off the play-off spots.

Crawley Town boss Dean Saunders told BBC Surrey:

"I think we should've won by more to be honest, we squandered a few chances.

But a great performance and more importantly it's a great three points and looking at it I think the results have gone our way.

"That's now four wins, a draw and a defeat in the last six games. the players are doing great.

"We had some desire our there today. You have got to get results when it matters and we got one today."

Oldham Athletic manager Dean Holden told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I think we've controlled the game, but they got the first goal, which we knew was a crucial goal to get"

"We had all the ball, we just didn't create enough around their box.

"There was some decent build-up play but then it just didn't quite happen for us, we just didn't have that killer instinct today which is where the game was won and lost."