League One
Notts CountyNotts County0CoventryCoventry City0

Notts County 0-0 Coventry City

Notts County remain in the League One relegation places after a goalless draw at home to fellow strugglers Coventry.

Hayden Mullins nearly gave the hosts the lead with a 25-yard shot that was tipped over by keeper Lee Burge.

Adam Barton fired wide for the Sky Blues from close range, before the Magpies struck the post through Garry Thompson's header.

In the closing stages keeper Roy Carroll produced a stunning save to deny Barton from snatching victory.

Notts, in 22nd, are a point away from safety in the drop zone, whilst Coventry are just two points better off in 18th, just a point clear of trouble.

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Carroll
  • 28EdwardsBooked at 86mins
  • 5Mullins
  • 6HollisBooked at 90mins
  • 2Dumbuya
  • 8WroeSubstituted forNobleat 73'minutes
  • 4SmithBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBajnerat 75'minutes
  • 13Jones
  • 12Newton
  • 18McCourt
  • 11ThompsonSubstituted forLitaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Adams
  • 16Noble
  • 17Lita
  • 24Burke
  • 27Bajner
  • 34Williams
  • 35Pilkington

Coventry

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Burge
  • 2Willis
  • 21Martin
  • 22Pennington
  • 30Stokes
  • 19Nouble
  • 11O'Brien
  • 8Ward
  • 16Barton
  • 9ProschwitzSubstituted forOdelusiat 76'minutes
  • 12JacksonSubstituted forMaddisonat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Webster
  • 5Johnson
  • 6Thomas
  • 17Odelusi
  • 18Phillips
  • 33Charles-Cook
  • 36Maddison
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
6,706

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away12
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Notts County 0, Coventry City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Notts County 0, Coventry City 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Roy Carroll.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Barton (Coventry City) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

  5. Booking

    Haydn Hollis (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Haydn Hollis (Notts County).

  7. Post update

    Frank Nouble (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Gary Jones (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Adam Barton (Coventry City).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frank Nouble (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gary Jones (Notts County).

  12. Post update

    James Maddison (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Michael Edwards (Notts County).

  14. Post update

    Frank Nouble (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Michael Edwards (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Michael Edwards (Notts County).

  18. Post update

    Leroy Lita (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Martin (Coventry City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Top Stories