Notts County 0-0 Coventry City

Notts County remain in the League One relegation places after a goalless draw at home to fellow strugglers Coventry.

Hayden Mullins nearly gave the hosts the lead with a 25-yard shot that was tipped over by keeper Lee Burge.

Adam Barton fired wide for the Sky Blues from close range, before the Magpies struck the post through Garry Thompson's header.

In the closing stages keeper Roy Carroll produced a stunning save to deny Barton from snatching victory.

Notts, in 22nd, are a point away from safety in the drop zone, whilst Coventry are just two points better off in 18th, just a point clear of trouble.