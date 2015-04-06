Notts County 0-0 Coventry City

Match ends, Notts County 0, Coventry City 0.
Notts County remain in the League One relegation places after a goalless draw at home to fellow strugglers Coventry.
Hayden Mullins nearly gave the hosts the lead with a 25-yard shot that was tipped over by keeper Lee Burge.
Adam Barton fired wide for the Sky Blues from close range, before the Magpies struck the post through Garry Thompson's header.
In the closing stages keeper Roy Carroll produced a stunning save to deny Barton from snatching victory.
Notts, in 22nd, are a point away from safety in the drop zone, whilst Coventry are just two points better off in 18th, just a point clear of trouble.
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Carroll
- 28EdwardsBooked at 86mins
- 5Mullins
- 6HollisBooked at 90mins
- 2Dumbuya
- 8WroeSubstituted forNobleat 73'minutes
- 4SmithBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBajnerat 75'minutes
- 13Jones
- 12Newton
- 18McCourt
- 11ThompsonSubstituted forLitaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Adams
- 16Noble
- 17Lita
- 24Burke
- 27Bajner
- 34Williams
- 35Pilkington
Coventry
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Burge
- 2Willis
- 21Martin
- 22Pennington
- 30Stokes
- 19Nouble
- 11O'Brien
- 8Ward
- 16Barton
- 9ProschwitzSubstituted forOdelusiat 76'minutes
- 12JacksonSubstituted forMaddisonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Webster
- 5Johnson
- 6Thomas
- 17Odelusi
- 18Phillips
- 33Charles-Cook
- 36Maddison
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 6,706
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 0, Coventry City 0.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Roy Carroll.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Barton (Coventry City) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Haydn Hollis (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Haydn Hollis (Notts County).
Post update
Frank Nouble (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Gary Jones (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Barton (Coventry City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Frank Nouble (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Gary Jones (Notts County).
Post update
James Maddison (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Michael Edwards (Notts County).
Post update
Frank Nouble (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Edwards (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Edwards (Notts County).
Post update
Leroy Lita (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Martin (Coventry City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.