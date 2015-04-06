Accrington Stanley 3-1 Carlisle United

Match ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Carlisle United 1.
Carlisle United's League Two relegation fears were worsened as they extended their winless run to five matches after losing against Accrington Stanley.
Piero Mingoia broke the deadlock early on before Josh Windass fired the ball low to double the hosts' advantage.
Seamus Conneely put Accrington 3-0 up minutes later with a close-range effort for his first league goal.
Kyle Dempsey fired home a consolation goal in added time for the visitors who lie three points off the bottom two.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 30Davies
- 16Hunt
- 5Jones
- 25Atkinson
- 2BuxtonSubstituted forLiddleat 73'minutes
- 15Mingoia
- 8Windass
- 4Joyce
- 21BrunaSubstituted forNaismithat 73'minutes
- 18GilchristSubstituted forConneelyat 60'minutes
- 19Maguire
Substitutes
- 3Liddle
- 7McCartan
- 11Naismith
- 23Barry
- 26Warner
- 28Conneely
- 44Bowerman
Carlisle
- 20Hanford
- 36Atkinson
- 6Archibald-Henville
- 23O'Hanlon
- 2Grainger
- 16PottsSubstituted forDickerat 82'minutes
- 4Kennedy
- 12ThirlwellSubstituted forBeckat 36'minutes
- 22DempseyBooked at 38mins
- 11KearnsSubstituted forPaynterat 69'minutes
- 26Wyke
Substitutes
- 1Gillespie
- 5Buddle
- 9Paynter
- 10Dicker
- 17Beck
- 31Young
- 35Corry
- Referee:
- Michael Bull
- Attendance:
- 2,274
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Carlisle United 1.
Robert Atkinson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United).
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 3, Carlisle United 1. Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Sean Maguire (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Lloyd Jones (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Beck (Carlisle United).
Attempt blocked. Jason Kennedy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sean Maguire (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Troy Archibald-Henville (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Gary Dicker replaces Brad Potts.
Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Michael Liddle replaces Adam Buxton.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Kal Naismith replaces Gerardo Bruna.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Billy Paynter replaces Daniel Kearns.
Gerardo Bruna (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Kennedy (Carlisle United).
Sean Maguire (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Atkinson (Carlisle United).
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 3, Carlisle United 0. Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Troy Archibald-Henville.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by David Atkinson.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 2, Carlisle United 0. Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerardo Bruna.
Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).
David Atkinson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Seamus Conneely replaces Jason Gilchrist.
Foul by Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley).
Brad Potts (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Robert Atkinson.
Foul by Jason Gilchrist (Accrington Stanley).