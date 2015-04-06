Accrington Stanley 3-1 Carlisle United

Carlisle United's League Two relegation fears were worsened as they extended their winless run to five matches after losing against Accrington Stanley.

Piero Mingoia broke the deadlock early on before Josh Windass fired the ball low to double the hosts' advantage.

Seamus Conneely put Accrington 3-0 up minutes later with a close-range effort for his first league goal.

Kyle Dempsey fired home a consolation goal in added time for the visitors who lie three points off the bottom two.