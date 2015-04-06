Accrington Stanley 3-1 Carlisle United

League Two
Carlisle United's League Two relegation fears were worsened as they extended their winless run to five matches after losing against Accrington Stanley.

Piero Mingoia broke the deadlock early on before Josh Windass fired the ball low to double the hosts' advantage.

Seamus Conneely put Accrington 3-0 up minutes later with a close-range effort for his first league goal.

Kyle Dempsey fired home a consolation goal in added time for the visitors who lie three points off the bottom two.

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 30Davies
  • 16Hunt
  • 5Jones
  • 25Atkinson
  • 2BuxtonSubstituted forLiddleat 73'minutes
  • 15Mingoia
  • 8Windass
  • 4Joyce
  • 21BrunaSubstituted forNaismithat 73'minutes
  • 18GilchristSubstituted forConneelyat 60'minutes
  • 19Maguire

Substitutes

  • 3Liddle
  • 7McCartan
  • 11Naismith
  • 23Barry
  • 26Warner
  • 28Conneely
  • 44Bowerman

Carlisle

  • 20Hanford
  • 36Atkinson
  • 6Archibald-Henville
  • 23O'Hanlon
  • 2Grainger
  • 16PottsSubstituted forDickerat 82'minutes
  • 4Kennedy
  • 12ThirlwellSubstituted forBeckat 36'minutes
  • 22DempseyBooked at 38mins
  • 11KearnsSubstituted forPaynterat 69'minutes
  • 26Wyke

Substitutes

  • 1Gillespie
  • 5Buddle
  • 9Paynter
  • 10Dicker
  • 17Beck
  • 31Young
  • 35Corry
Referee:
Michael Bull
Attendance:
2,274

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Carlisle United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Carlisle United 1.

Robert Atkinson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United).

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 3, Carlisle United 1. Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Sean Maguire (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Lloyd Jones (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Beck (Carlisle United).

Attempt blocked. Jason Kennedy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Sean Maguire (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United).

Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Troy Archibald-Henville (Carlisle United).

Attempt missed. Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Gary Dicker replaces Brad Potts.

Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Michael Liddle replaces Adam Buxton.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Kal Naismith replaces Gerardo Bruna.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Billy Paynter replaces Daniel Kearns.

Gerardo Bruna (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Kennedy (Carlisle United).

Sean Maguire (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Atkinson (Carlisle United).

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 3, Carlisle United 0. Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Troy Archibald-Henville.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by David Atkinson.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 2, Carlisle United 0. Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerardo Bruna.

Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).

David Atkinson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley).

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Seamus Conneely replaces Jason Gilchrist.

Foul by Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley).

Brad Potts (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Robert Atkinson.

Foul by Jason Gilchrist (Accrington Stanley).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton41249859342581
2Shrewsbury41248961283380
3Wycombe412014760402074
4Bury402171253391470
5Southend401912947351269
6Stevenage411711135649762
7Newport411711134746162
8Plymouth4117101447311661
9Luton411710144942761
10Exeter411613125755261
11Northampton41176186053757
12Morecambe411412154446-254
13Wimbledon411412155256-454
14Portsmouth411314144847153
15Dag & Red41157195054-452
16Oxford Utd411214154348-550
17Accrington41148195167-1650
18Cambridge411211185355-247
19York41918144246-445
20Mansfield41129203353-2045
21Carlisle41126234969-2042
22Hartlepool41117233361-2840
23Tranmere41912204358-1539
24Cheltenham41813203560-2537
View full League Two table

