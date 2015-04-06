Bury 1-2 Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Morecambe mounted a late comeback to dent Bury's automatic promotion bid.

Tom Eaves gave the hosts a first-half lead but they should have killed the game off as they bossed the first hour.

Padraig Amond came off the bench to level the scores with 10 minutes left, beating Bury keeper Nick Pope after being played in by Andrew Fleming.

The Shakers were then left stunned as a clearance from Pope went straight to Jamie Devitt, who turned it towards the open goal for Paul Mullin to finish.

Bury missed a chance to close the four-point gap to third-placed Wycombe, who lost at league leaders Burton.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"The players have given me everything they've got, that's what I do know. And my staff have given them everything and we've supported them with everything we've got.

"In the defining moments of the football match, we just made human errors - there's no self blame there, there's nothing that you can do.

"We'll look at that and put it right. As long as the players have shown that willingness for the fans that's all I can ask for."