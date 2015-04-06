Bury 1-2 Morecambe

Match ends, Bury 1, Morecambe 2.
Morecambe mounted a late comeback to dent Bury's automatic promotion bid.
Tom Eaves gave the hosts a first-half lead but they should have killed the game off as they bossed the first hour.
Padraig Amond came off the bench to level the scores with 10 minutes left, beating Bury keeper Nick Pope after being played in by Andrew Fleming.
The Shakers were then left stunned as a clearance from Pope went straight to Jamie Devitt, who turned it towards the open goal for Paul Mullin to finish.
Bury missed a chance to close the four-point gap to third-placed Wycombe, who lost at league leaders Burton.
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"The players have given me everything they've got, that's what I do know. And my staff have given them everything and we've supported them with everything we've got.
"In the defining moments of the football match, we just made human errors - there's no self blame there, there's nothing that you can do.
"We'll look at that and put it right. As long as the players have shown that willingness for the fans that's all I can ask for."
Line-ups
Bury
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 21Pope
- 2JonesSubstituted forHopeat 81'minutes
- 5El-Abd
- 27Cameron
- 11Hussey
- 4Tutte
- 6Etuhu
- 19Soares
- 10Mayor
- 17NardielloSubstituted forLoweat 58'minutes
- 18EavesSubstituted forAdamsat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hope
- 8Adams
- 12Sedgwick
- 15Lowe
- 16O'Brien
- 20Holding
- 26Lainton
Morecambe
Formation 5-3-2
- 28Ward
- 2Beeley
- 6Edwards
- 13GoodallBooked at 28minsSubstituted forDevittat 46'minutes
- 22Parrish
- 19Wilson
- 17Fleming
- 4Kenyon
- 15Wildig
- 7RedshawSubstituted forMullinat 84'minutes
- 11EllisonSubstituted forAmondat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Devitt
- 8Wright
- 12Mullin
- 16Drummond
- 21McGowan
- 25Arestidou
- 27Amond
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 4,045
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 1, Morecambe 2.
Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Ryan Lowe (Bury) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 1, Morecambe 2. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Paul Mullin replaces Jack Redshaw.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Andy Parrish.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Hallam Hope replaces Craig Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 1, Morecambe 1. Padraig Amond (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Redshaw (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Padraig Amond replaces Kevin Ellison.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Danny Ward.
Post update
Andrew Tutte (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Laurence Wilson (Morecambe).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Lowe (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Nicky Adams replaces Tom Eaves.