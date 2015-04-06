League Two
BuryBury1MorecambeMorecambe2

Bury 1-2 Morecambe

Morecambe mounted a late comeback to dent Bury's automatic promotion bid.

Tom Eaves gave the hosts a first-half lead but they should have killed the game off as they bossed the first hour.

Padraig Amond came off the bench to level the scores with 10 minutes left, beating Bury keeper Nick Pope after being played in by Andrew Fleming.

The Shakers were then left stunned as a clearance from Pope went straight to Jamie Devitt, who turned it towards the open goal for Paul Mullin to finish.

Bury missed a chance to close the four-point gap to third-placed Wycombe, who lost at league leaders Burton.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"The players have given me everything they've got, that's what I do know. And my staff have given them everything and we've supported them with everything we've got.

"In the defining moments of the football match, we just made human errors - there's no self blame there, there's nothing that you can do.

"We'll look at that and put it right. As long as the players have shown that willingness for the fans that's all I can ask for."

Line-ups

Bury

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 21Pope
  • 2JonesSubstituted forHopeat 81'minutes
  • 5El-Abd
  • 27Cameron
  • 11Hussey
  • 4Tutte
  • 6Etuhu
  • 19Soares
  • 10Mayor
  • 17NardielloSubstituted forLoweat 58'minutes
  • 18EavesSubstituted forAdamsat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Hope
  • 8Adams
  • 12Sedgwick
  • 15Lowe
  • 16O'Brien
  • 20Holding
  • 26Lainton

Morecambe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 28Ward
  • 2Beeley
  • 6Edwards
  • 13GoodallBooked at 28minsSubstituted forDevittat 46'minutes
  • 22Parrish
  • 19Wilson
  • 17Fleming
  • 4Kenyon
  • 15Wildig
  • 7RedshawSubstituted forMullinat 84'minutes
  • 11EllisonSubstituted forAmondat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Devitt
  • 8Wright
  • 12Mullin
  • 16Drummond
  • 21McGowan
  • 25Arestidou
  • 27Amond
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
4,045

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bury 1, Morecambe 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bury 1, Morecambe 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Lowe (Bury) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Bury. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Bury 1, Morecambe 2. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Paul Mullin replaces Jack Redshaw.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bury. Conceded by Andy Parrish.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bury. Hallam Hope replaces Craig Jones.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Bury 1, Morecambe 1. Padraig Amond (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jack Redshaw (Morecambe).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Padraig Amond replaces Kevin Ellison.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bury. Conceded by Danny Ward.

  17. Post update

    Andrew Tutte (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Laurence Wilson (Morecambe).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Lowe (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Bury. Nicky Adams replaces Tom Eaves.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton41249859342581
2Shrewsbury41248961283380
3Wycombe412014760402074
4Bury402171253391470
5Southend401912947351269
6Stevenage411711135649762
7Newport411711134746162
8Plymouth4117101447311661
9Luton411710144942761
10Exeter411613125755261
11Northampton41176186053757
12Morecambe411412154446-254
13Wimbledon411412155256-454
14Portsmouth411314144847153
15Dag & Red41157195054-452
16Oxford Utd411214154348-550
17Accrington41148195167-1650
18Cambridge411211185355-247
19York41918144246-445
20Mansfield41129203353-2045
21Carlisle41126234969-2042
22Hartlepool41117233361-2840
23Tranmere41912204358-1539
24Cheltenham41813203560-2537
View full League Two table

