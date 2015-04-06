League Two
CheltenhamCheltenham Town0StevenageStevenage1

Cheltenham Town 0-1 Stevenage

Ben Kennedy
Eighteen-year-old Ben Kennedy signed a professional contract with Stevenage in February.

Substitute Ben Kennedy kept Stevenage in the hunt for a play-off place as they saw off bottom side Cheltenham.

Stevenage wasted a clear chance early on when Charlie Lee tapped gently into the arms of Trevor Carson.

Craig Braham-Barrett hit the post for Cheltenham in the opening minute of the second half before Will Packwood went close with a header.

Kennedy was then tripped by Jack Deaman in the 78th minute and he stepped up to send goalkeeper Carson the wrong way.

Graham Westley's side earned their first win in six and sit sixth in the League Two table, just one point inside the play-off places, while Cheltenham are three points from safety.

Cheltenham Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We had 20 shots compared to their 7, but we needed a bit of quality in our shooting and that's down to mental toughness.

"We've got to be more professional than we were today. We flashed at the ball and didn't hit the target from good positions.

"I felt that some could have done more, some have not quite got that fitness, and for the next few games it's going to be about picking the right team.

"Hopefully we're not leaving it too late. Every game that goes by is getting even tighter"

Stevenage manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It's never easy on a very difficult pitch. You've got to be resilient, you've got to be hardworking and you've got to be brave.

"If you don't put fresh legs in you tend to suffer. In fairness as the game wore on I thought we did run on and that led to the goals and the chances later on.

"I knew that others were likely to drop points today and I knew it was a great opportunity to build our position.

"Our destiny is in our hands and it's up to us to go on winning games."

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Carson
  • 2VaughanBooked at 82mins
  • 26PackwoodSubstituted forDeamanat 53'minutes
  • 5Brown
  • 3Braham-Barrett
  • 20Wynter
  • 16Hanks
  • 8Richards
  • 28McDonaldSubstituted forHaynesat 65'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 39MansetSubstituted forHarradat 74'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 10Burns

Substitutes

  • 9Haynes
  • 12Gould
  • 15Deaman
  • 17Kotwica
  • 24Sparrow
  • 25Berry
  • 29Harrad

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16DayBooked at 18mins
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 3Dembele
  • 19Wells
  • 23OkimoBooked at 26mins
  • 50MartinSubstituted forDeaconat 76'minutes
  • 8WaltonSubstituted forAndradeat 65'minutes
  • 6Bond
  • 18Parrett
  • 20BeardsleySubstituted forKennedyat 57'minutes
  • 22Lee

Substitutes

  • 1Beasant
  • 11Pett
  • 12McAllister
  • 32Conlon
  • 33Kennedy
  • 34Deacon
  • 36Andrade
Referee:
Richard Clark
Attendance:
2,858

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away10

