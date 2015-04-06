Cheltenham Town 0-1 Stevenage

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Stevenage 1.
Substitute Ben Kennedy kept Stevenage in the hunt for a play-off place as they saw off bottom side Cheltenham.
Stevenage wasted a clear chance early on when Charlie Lee tapped gently into the arms of Trevor Carson.
Craig Braham-Barrett hit the post for Cheltenham in the opening minute of the second half before Will Packwood went close with a header.
Kennedy was then tripped by Jack Deaman in the 78th minute and he stepped up to send goalkeeper Carson the wrong way.
Graham Westley's side earned their first win in six and sit sixth in the League Two table, just one point inside the play-off places, while Cheltenham are three points from safety.
Cheltenham Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"We had 20 shots compared to their 7, but we needed a bit of quality in our shooting and that's down to mental toughness.
"We've got to be more professional than we were today. We flashed at the ball and didn't hit the target from good positions.
"I felt that some could have done more, some have not quite got that fitness, and for the next few games it's going to be about picking the right team.
"Hopefully we're not leaving it too late. Every game that goes by is getting even tighter"
Stevenage manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"It's never easy on a very difficult pitch. You've got to be resilient, you've got to be hardworking and you've got to be brave.
"If you don't put fresh legs in you tend to suffer. In fairness as the game wore on I thought we did run on and that led to the goals and the chances later on.
"I knew that others were likely to drop points today and I knew it was a great opportunity to build our position.
"Our destiny is in our hands and it's up to us to go on winning games."
