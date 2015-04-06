Nuneaton Town 0-1 Braintree Town

From the section

Braintree midfielder Dan Sparkes scored his fifth goal in four games to snatch a late victory over Conference strugglers Nuneaton Town.

The hosts were on the back foot for much of the first half, as Bernard Mensah forced Boro keeper Max Crocombe into a string of saves.

Andy Brown and Josh Rees both almost broke the deadlock for Nuneaton but keeper Nick Hamann remained untested.

Sparkes eventually found the game's only goal when he curled the ball home.

After their third successive defeat - and their second 1-0 reverse of the Easter weekend - 22nd-placed Nuneaton are now six points adrift of safety, with just three games left.

Their next game, this coming Saturday, is at 23rd-placed Dartford, on a day when both sides could conceivably be relegated on the same day.