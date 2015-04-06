Nuneaton Town 0-1 Braintree Town

National League
Braintree midfielder Dan Sparkes scored his fifth goal in four games to snatch a late victory over Conference strugglers Nuneaton Town.

The hosts were on the back foot for much of the first half, as Bernard Mensah forced Boro keeper Max Crocombe into a string of saves.

Andy Brown and Josh Rees both almost broke the deadlock for Nuneaton but keeper Nick Hamann remained untested.

Sparkes eventually found the game's only goal when he curled the ball home.

After their third successive defeat - and their second 1-0 reverse of the Easter weekend - 22nd-placed Nuneaton are now six points adrift of safety, with just three games left.

Their next game, this coming Saturday, is at 23rd-placed Dartford, on a day when both sides could conceivably be relegated on the same day.

Line-ups

Nuneaton

  • 1Crowcombe
  • 20Wheeler
  • 11Streete
  • 17SmithSubstituted forGordonat 69'minutes
  • 3Franklin
  • 8OglebySubstituted forSodjeat 75'minutes
  • 15Rees
  • 4Cowan
  • 10BrownBooked at 90mins
  • 27Dawson
  • 6Walker

Substitutes

  • 5Dean
  • 9Gordon
  • 18Brown
  • 19Wren
  • 28Sodje

Braintree

  • 1Hamann
  • 23PetersBooked at 75mins
  • 17MensahSubstituted forMulleyat 73'minutes
  • 4Isaac
  • 3Habergham
  • 5Paine
  • 6Massey
  • 8Davis
  • 15Akinola
  • 18CoxSubstituted forBrundleat 30'minutes
  • 11SparkesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 2Brundle
  • 16Maybanks
  • 24Moore
  • 26Mulley
  • 29Pentney
Referee:
Simon Bennett
Attendance:
636

Match Stats

Home TeamNuneatonAway TeamBraintree
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Nuneaton Town 0, Braintree Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nuneaton Town 0, Braintree Town 1.

Foul by James Mulley (Braintree Town).

Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Booking

Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town).

Matt Paine (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Foul by Onome Sodje (Nuneaton Town).

Ryan Peters (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Offside, Braintree Town. Simeon Akinola tries a through ball, but Simeon Akinola is caught offside.

Foul by Onome Sodje (Nuneaton Town).

Matt Paine (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Offside, Braintree Town. Simeon Akinola tries a through ball, but Simeon Akinola is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Onome Sodje (Nuneaton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Booking

Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town).

Jaanai Gordon (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Goal!

Goal! Nuneaton Town 0, Braintree Town 1. Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Habergham with a cross.

Corner, Braintree Town.

Attempt saved. Josh Rees (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Nuneaton Town).

Sam Habergham (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Onome Sodje replaces Robert Ogleby.

Booking

Ryan Peters (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Peters (Braintree Town).

Connor Franklin (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. James Mulley replaces Bernard Mensah.

Offside, Braintree Town. Bernard Mensah tries a through ball, but Bernard Mensah is caught offside.

Corner, Braintree Town.

Substitution

Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Jaanai Gordon replaces Ryan Smith.

Corner, Nuneaton Town.

Foul by Matt Paine (Braintree Town).

Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Bernard Mensah (Braintree Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Bernard Mensah (Braintree Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Nuneaton Town.

Offside, Braintree Town. Bernard Mensah tries a through ball, but Bernard Mensah is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Dawson.

Corner, Nuneaton Town.

Attempt missed. Mitch Brundle (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box.

