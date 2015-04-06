Exeter City 2-0 Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Ismail Yakubu (r) and Craig Woodman battle for possession

Exeter boosted their League Two play-off hopes as David Wheeler's late goal and Ryan Harley's penalty saw off rivals Newport County.

The Grecians followed Good Friday's 2-0 win over Luton to move just one point behind Newport who slip to seventh.

Wheeler came off the bench to make his mark, beating Day after Clinton Morrison's through ball.

Ismail Yakubu was sent off for bringing down Wheeler, and Harley fired into the bottom right-hand corner from the spot.

Exeter remain 10th in the table with just five games to go.

Newport County manager Jimmy Dack told BBC Radio Wales: "Up until the goal we completely controlled the game. We've had four or five one on ones. We're going to look back on that one and say we probably let it slip because we came here and controlled the game but we just lost a bit of concentration, lost possession in a stupid area. We're really disappointed."