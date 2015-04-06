Exeter City 2-0 Newport County

Match ends, Exeter City 2, Newport County 0.
Exeter boosted their League Two play-off hopes as David Wheeler's late goal and Ryan Harley's penalty saw off rivals Newport County.
The Grecians followed Good Friday's 2-0 win over Luton to move just one point behind Newport who slip to seventh.
Wheeler came off the bench to make his mark, beating Day after Clinton Morrison's through ball.
Ismail Yakubu was sent off for bringing down Wheeler, and Harley fired into the bottom right-hand corner from the spot.
Exeter remain 10th in the table with just five games to go.
Newport County manager Jimmy Dack told BBC Radio Wales: "Up until the goal we completely controlled the game. We've had four or five one on ones. We're going to look back on that one and say we probably let it slip because we came here and controlled the game but we just lost a bit of concentration, lost possession in a stupid area. We're really disappointed."
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Hamon
- 11Davies
- 6Ribeiro
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 14McAllisterSubstituted forWoodmanat 10'minutes
- 7Sercombe
- 8Oakley
- 33HarleyBooked at 90mins
- 23NichollsSubstituted forWheelerat 67'minutes
- 31CumminsSubstituted forMorrisonat 68'minutes
- 16Holmes
Substitutes
- 2Butterfield
- 3Woodman
- 4Bennett
- 10Keohane
- 22Wheeler
- 30Pym
- 34Morrison
Newport
Formation 5-3-2
- 30Day
- 18Klukowski
- 26Poole
- 5Jones
- 6YakubuBooked at 90mins
- 13Sandell
- 7ChapmanSubstituted forMinshullat 90+1'minutes
- 4Porter
- 33ByrneBooked at 3minsSubstituted forStoreyat 82'minutes
- 10O'Connor
- 14JeffersSubstituted forZebroskiat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Feely
- 8Minshull
- 11Zebroski
- 17Flynn
- 20Storey
- 25Stephens
- 27Tutonda
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 4,478
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 2, Newport County 0.
Post update
Foul by Clinton Morrison (Exeter City).
Post update
Darren Jones (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Minshull (Newport County).
Post update
Craig Woodman (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lee Minshull (Newport County).
Booking
Ryan Harley (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Newport County 0. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Lee Minshull replaces Adam Chapman.
Dismissal
Ismail Yakubu (Newport County) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Exeter City. David Wheeler draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ismail Yakubu (Newport County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Miles Storey replaces Mark Byrne.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Newport County 0. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mark Byrne (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.