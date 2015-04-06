League Two
Exeter City 2-0 Newport County

Ismail Yakubu (r) and Craig Woodman battle for possession
Exeter boosted their League Two play-off hopes as David Wheeler's late goal and Ryan Harley's penalty saw off rivals Newport County.

The Grecians followed Good Friday's 2-0 win over Luton to move just one point behind Newport who slip to seventh.

Wheeler came off the bench to make his mark, beating Day after Clinton Morrison's through ball.

Ismail Yakubu was sent off for bringing down Wheeler, and Harley fired into the bottom right-hand corner from the spot.

Exeter remain 10th in the table with just five games to go.

Newport County manager Jimmy Dack told BBC Radio Wales: "Up until the goal we completely controlled the game. We've had four or five one on ones. We're going to look back on that one and say we probably let it slip because we came here and controlled the game but we just lost a bit of concentration, lost possession in a stupid area. We're really disappointed."

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Hamon
  • 11Davies
  • 6Ribeiro
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 14McAllisterSubstituted forWoodmanat 10'minutes
  • 7Sercombe
  • 8Oakley
  • 33HarleyBooked at 90mins
  • 23NichollsSubstituted forWheelerat 67'minutes
  • 31CumminsSubstituted forMorrisonat 68'minutes
  • 16Holmes

Substitutes

  • 2Butterfield
  • 3Woodman
  • 4Bennett
  • 10Keohane
  • 22Wheeler
  • 30Pym
  • 34Morrison

Newport

Formation 5-3-2

  • 30Day
  • 18Klukowski
  • 26Poole
  • 5Jones
  • 6YakubuBooked at 90mins
  • 13Sandell
  • 7ChapmanSubstituted forMinshullat 90+1'minutes
  • 4Porter
  • 33ByrneBooked at 3minsSubstituted forStoreyat 82'minutes
  • 10O'Connor
  • 14JeffersSubstituted forZebroskiat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Feely
  • 8Minshull
  • 11Zebroski
  • 17Flynn
  • 20Storey
  • 25Stephens
  • 27Tutonda
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
4,478

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home2
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Exeter City 2, Newport County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Exeter City 2, Newport County 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Clinton Morrison (Exeter City).

  4. Post update

    Darren Jones (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lee Minshull (Newport County).

  7. Post update

    Craig Woodman (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lee Minshull (Newport County).

  9. Booking

    Ryan Harley (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 2, Newport County 0. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Newport County. Lee Minshull replaces Adam Chapman.

  12. Dismissal

    Ismail Yakubu (Newport County) is shown the red card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Penalty Exeter City. David Wheeler draws a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ismail Yakubu (Newport County) after a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Newport County. Miles Storey replaces Mark Byrne.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 1, Newport County 0. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Byrne (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton41249859342581
2Shrewsbury41248961283380
3Wycombe412014760402074
4Bury402171253391470
5Southend401912947351269
6Stevenage411711135649762
7Newport411711134746162
8Plymouth4117101447311661
9Luton411710144942761
10Exeter411613125755261
11Northampton41176186053757
12Morecambe411412154446-254
13Wimbledon411412155256-454
14Portsmouth411314144847153
15Dag & Red41157195054-452
16Oxford Utd411214154348-550
17Accrington41148195167-1650
18Cambridge411211185355-247
19York41918144246-445
20Mansfield41129203353-2045
21Carlisle41126234969-2042
22Hartlepool41117233361-2840
23Tranmere41912204358-1539
24Cheltenham41813203560-2537
View full League Two table

