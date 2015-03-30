Monday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson is poised to join Norwegian side Rosenborg on loan, with the 18-year-old being sent out by manager Ronny Deila for first-team experience. (Daily Record) external-link

Contract talks between Gary Locke and outgoing chairman Michael Johnston are at an advanced stage with a deal expected to be finalised this week for the caretaker manager to take the post permanently and the team boss plans to lure Rangers striker Kris Boyd back to Rugby Park. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert has revealed that he tried to sign Ryan Gauld for the English Premier League club but was unwilling to meet Dundee United's £3m asking fee for the teenager before the midfielder joined Sporting Lisbon.(Metro) external-link

John Souttar has defended Ricky Sbragia after the Scotland Under-19 coach was criticised for leaving Real Madrid striker Jack Harper out of his latest squad, with the Dundee United defender saying the dressing-room is behind the former Sunderland boss. (Evening Times) external-link

Ricky Scrabia and Liam Henderson both feature in Monday's newspapers

Scotland captain Scott Brown has admitted that, despite Sunday's 6-1 Euro 2016 qualifying win, Gibraltar "spooked" Scotland in a match that will now go down in history as the one in which the team from the rock scored their first competitive goal.(The Scotsman) external-link

Lee Casciaro, the 33-year-old who scored Gibraltar's first competitive goal when he equalised in Scotland's 6-1 win and is a Ministry of Defence policeman by day, said he had lived out a dream at Hampden. (Daily Express, print edition)

Gibraltar's Scottish coach, David Wilson, thinks his side could have improved sufficiently to deny Scotland victory when they arrive for their last Euro 2016 fixture. (The Sun, print edition)

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan described the experience of Scotland's 6-1 win over Gibraltar as a "misery" as he admitted his decision to change his system against the international minnows failed to meet his expectations. (The Scotsman) external-link

Steven Fletcher thanked manager Gordon Strachan for keeping faith in him after the Sunderland striker ended his five-year international goal drought by clinching Scotland's first hat-trick since 1969 in the 6-1 win over Gibraltar.(Daily Record) external-link

Celtic left-back Emilio Izaguirre has been accused by former Honduras coach Christopher Rochilli of treating playing for his country as a holiday after they lost 3-1 to French Guiana in the first leg of their Gold Cup play-off. (The Sun, print edition)

Celtic full-back Emilio Izaguirre has been criticised for his performances with Honduras

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has targeted a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership next season after clinching the Championship title and promotion.(The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers defender Darren McGregor admits he has been forced to "eat his own words" with regards to whether Hearts had the mental toughness required to win the Scottish Championship this season. (The Scotsman) external-link

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's Marc Warren is poised to miss out on a place in the Masters as he is likely to only move up to 51st place - one place shy of what is needed to qualify - after he finished in equal 35th in San Antonio. (The Herald, print edition)

Scottish golf's long-awaited merger is finally set to be rubber-stamped on Monday by the men's area associations, with the Scottish Golf Union's proposed amalgamation with the Scottish Ladies Golfing Association being the only item on the agenda at an extraordinary meeting in Stirling. (The Scotsman) external-link

Pamela Pretswell recorded her third top-10 finish in a row as former Ladies Scottish Open champion Gwladys Nocera won the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, with the Scot finishing in joint eighth.(The Scotsman) external-link

Glasgow Rocks' bid to clinch a British Basketball League play-off place suffered a setback on Sunday as Sterling Davis' men crashed 77-68 to Cheshire Phoenix at the Emirates Arena. (The Herald) external-link