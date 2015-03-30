Last updated on .From the section North Ferriby United

North Ferriby are the first team from outside the top tier of non-league to win the FA Trophy since 2005

North Ferriby boss Billy Heath praised his side's "desire" after they overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat Wrexham on penalties in the FA Trophy final.

The Villagers trailed by two goals with 15 minutes to go before strikes from Liam King and Ryan Kendall sent the game to extra-time.

They went ahead in the first half of extra-time through Kendall before being pegged back by Louis Moult's second.

"It just shows the desire and spirit," Heath told BBC Radio Humberside.

"We were out of the game at 2-0 but we had the belief and the courage and once we got a goal back to make it 2-1 I thought we had a chance here. The boys didn't disappoint.

"Belief is huge and it's one of the things that I talk about with the players a lot of the time. You can talk about technical things and ability but sometimes it comes down to desire and being committed to a cause and we showed that."

The part-time team have become the first side since Grays Athletic in 2005 to win the FA Trophy from outside the top division of non-league football.

Grays capped their Trophy win with promotion to the Conference and Heath is now targeting a run to the play-offs.

His side are currently 10 points off the play-off spots with just seven league games to play and Heath acknowledged it will be a tall task.

"We've got seven league games to go and we've got to win them all," he added.

"It's the nature of the beast that come Tuesday we'll go back to training, start again and we can't drop any points."