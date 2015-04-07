Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ellen White last played for her country against Montenegro in April 2014

Forward Ellen White looks set to win her 50th cap when England face China in their final home match before this summer's World Cup in Canada.

The Notts County player returns for the 9 April friendly after a 12-month absence with a serious knee injury.

Forwards Toni Duggan and Natasha Dowie, and defensive player Anita Asante are recalled for the game in Manchester.

Chelsea forward Gemma Davison has been added to the squad after three goals in two games this season.

"It's a crucial camp and gives players the chance to stake a claim for a seat on the plane," said boss Mark Sampson.

Lionesses captain Steph Houghton has been ruled out of the match, which takes place at Manchester City's new Academy Stadium, with a knee problem.

Birmingham forward Karen Carney must wait to add to her 100 caps as she also misses out through injury.

England, who are ranked sixth in the world, begin their World Cup campaign against France on 9 June. They have also been drawn alongside Colombia and Mexico in Group F.

Every game from the tournament will be broadcast by the BBC. Matches will be shown on BBC Two, BBC Three and the Red Button, while Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website will also offer extensive coverage.

Sampson's side meet the host nation in their final World Cup warm-up match in Ontario on 29 May.

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Arsenal), Carly Telford (Notts County).

Defenders: Anita Asante (Malmo), Laura Bassett (Notts County), Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Alex Greenwood (Notts County), Claire Rafferty (Chelsea), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Casey Stoney (Arsenal), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Katie Chapman (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Birmingham City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jo Potter (Birmingham City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Liverpool).

Forwards: Eniola Aluko (Chelsea), Jess Clarke (Notts County), Natasha Dowie (Liverpool), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Reading), Lianne Sanderson (Arsenal), Jodie Taylor (Portland Thorns), Ellen White (Notts County), Gemma Davison (Chelsea).