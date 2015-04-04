Roma 1-0 Napoli

Match ends, Roma 1, Napoli 0.
Roma strengthened their hold on a Champions League spot thanks to victory over Napoli, who are also chasing a European place.
Miralem Pjanic scored the only goal after 25 minutes, sidefooting in Alessandro Florenzi's cross.
Napoli had chances to level but Roma keeper Morgan De Sanctis did well to twice deny Dries Mertens and Manolo Gabbiadini.
It was Roma's first home win in nine Serie A games, a run going back to 30 November.
Rudi Garcia's remain 14 points behind leaders Juventus, who beat Empoli 2-0, but increased their chances of the top-three finish required for Champions League qualification.
Roma are now seven points clear of fourth place after Sampdoria lost 2-0 at Fiorentina, conceding twice in three second-half minutes.
Former West Ham midfielder Alessandro Diamanti opened the scoring before on-loan Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah added a second to lift La Viola into fourth, above Sampdoria, who remain a point ahead of Rafael Benitez's Napoli.
In the 14:00 BST games, Jeremy Menez scored a late winner as AC Milan beat fellow mid-table side Palermo 2-1.
Roberto Mancini's Inter Milan were held 1-1 by bankrupt Parma, who have been funded by the Italian league to see out their fixtures.
Cesena came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Verona in the most entertaining game of the day.
Torino beat Atalanta 2-1, Lazio saw off Cagliari 3-1, Genoa and Udinese drew 1-1 and Sassuolo beat Chievo 1-0.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 4-3-3
- 26De Sanctis
- 35TorosidisBooked at 72mins
- 44Manolas
- 23Astori
- 25HolebasBooked at 21minsSubstituted forYanga-Mbiwaat 71'minutes
- 15PjanicSubstituted forParedesat 68'minutes
- 16De RossiBooked at 11mins
- 4Nainggolan
- 24FlorenziBooked at 55minsSubstituted forIbarboat 80'minutes
- 8Ljajic
- 7Iturbe
Substitutes
- 1Lobont
- 2Yanga-Mbiwa
- 3Cole
- 19Ibarbo
- 28Skorupski
- 32Paredes
- 33Spolli
- 42Balzaretti
- 52Pellegrini
- 53Verde
- 88Doumbia
Napoli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 45Andujar
- 11Maggio
- 33AlbiolBooked at 32mins
- 5Britos
- 31Ghoulam
- 8Jorginho
- 19López Silva
- 7CallejónSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 62'minutes
- 6de GuzmánSubstituted forInsigneat 81'minutes
- 14Mertens
- 9HiguaínSubstituted forZapataat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 3Strinic
- 4Adriano Buss
- 15Colombo
- 16Mesto
- 17Hamsik
- 18Zuñiga
- 23Gabbiadini
- 24Insigne
- 26Koulibaly
- 77Gargano
- 91Zapata
- Referee:
- Nicola Rizzoli
- Attendance:
- 34,425
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
