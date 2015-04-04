Close menu
Italian Serie A
RomaRoma1NapoliNapoli0

Roma 1-0 Napoli

Miralem Pjanic scores
Goalscorer Miralem Pjanic has been repeatedly linked to Liverpool recently

Roma strengthened their hold on a Champions League spot thanks to victory over Napoli, who are also chasing a European place.

Miralem Pjanic scored the only goal after 25 minutes, sidefooting in Alessandro Florenzi's cross.

Napoli had chances to level but Roma keeper Morgan De Sanctis did well to twice deny Dries Mertens and Manolo Gabbiadini.

It was Roma's first home win in nine Serie A games, a run going back to 30 November.

Rudi Garcia's remain 14 points behind leaders Juventus, who beat Empoli 2-0, but increased their chances of the top-three finish required for Champions League qualification.

Roma are now seven points clear of fourth place after Sampdoria lost 2-0 at Fiorentina, conceding twice in three second-half minutes.

Former West Ham midfielder Alessandro Diamanti opened the scoring before on-loan Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah added a second to lift La Viola into fourth, above Sampdoria, who remain a point ahead of Rafael Benitez's Napoli.

In the 14:00 BST games, Jeremy Menez scored a late winner as AC Milan beat fellow mid-table side Palermo 2-1.

Roberto Mancini's Inter Milan were held 1-1 by bankrupt Parma, who have been funded by the Italian league to see out their fixtures.

Cesena came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Verona in the most entertaining game of the day.

Torino beat Atalanta 2-1, Lazio saw off Cagliari 3-1, Genoa and Udinese drew 1-1 and Sassuolo beat Chievo 1-0.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26De Sanctis
  • 35TorosidisBooked at 72mins
  • 44Manolas
  • 23Astori
  • 25HolebasBooked at 21minsSubstituted forYanga-Mbiwaat 71'minutes
  • 15PjanicSubstituted forParedesat 68'minutes
  • 16De RossiBooked at 11mins
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 24FlorenziBooked at 55minsSubstituted forIbarboat 80'minutes
  • 8Ljajic
  • 7Iturbe

Substitutes

  • 1Lobont
  • 2Yanga-Mbiwa
  • 3Cole
  • 19Ibarbo
  • 28Skorupski
  • 32Paredes
  • 33Spolli
  • 42Balzaretti
  • 52Pellegrini
  • 53Verde
  • 88Doumbia

Napoli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 45Andujar
  • 11Maggio
  • 33AlbiolBooked at 32mins
  • 5Britos
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 8Jorginho
  • 19López Silva
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 62'minutes
  • 6de GuzmánSubstituted forInsigneat 81'minutes
  • 14Mertens
  • 9HiguaínSubstituted forZapataat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 3Strinic
  • 4Adriano Buss
  • 15Colombo
  • 16Mesto
  • 17Hamsik
  • 18Zuñiga
  • 23Gabbiadini
  • 24Insigne
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 77Gargano
  • 91Zapata
Referee:
Nicola Rizzoli
Attendance:
34,425

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 1, Napoli 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 1, Napoli 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Vasilis Torosidis.

  4. Post update

    David López (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Roma).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Adem Ljajic tries a through ball, but Radja Nainggolan is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Iturbe (Roma) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Ibarbo with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Iturbe.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Duván Zapata (Napoli).

  10. Post update

    Víctor Ibarbo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

  12. Post update

    Christian Maggio (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Adem Ljajic (Roma).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne replaces Jonathan de Guzmán.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Víctor Ibarbo replaces Alessandro Florenzi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manolo Gabbiadini (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Duván Zapata replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Adem Ljajic tries a through ball, but Alessandro Florenzi is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Juan Iturbe (Roma).

  20. Post update

    Christian Maggio (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

