Gary Johnson: Cheltenham Town appoint manager for rest of season
Last updated on .From the section Football
Cheltenham Town have appointed former Yeovil Town boss Gary Johnson as manager until the end of the season.
Johnson, 59, takes charge with the League Two club bottom of the table, two points from a position of safety.
"It's all hands on deck for the last seven games," said Johnson, who will be assisted by Russell Milton.
Milton, who took charge of nine matches after the departure of Paul Buckle in February, said: "I don't feel we are far away from getting things right."