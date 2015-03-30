Last updated on .From the section Football

Cheltenham Town have appointed former Yeovil Town boss Gary Johnson as manager until the end of the season.

Johnson, 59, takes charge with the League Two club bottom of the table, two points from a position of safety.

"It's all hands on deck for the last seven games," said Johnson, external-link who will be assisted by Russell Milton.

Milton, who took charge of nine matches after the departure of Paul Buckle in February, said: "I don't feel we are far away from getting things right."