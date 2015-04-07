Match ends, Blackpool 1, Reading 1.
Blackpool fans protest against club's owners outside ground
Blackpool fans threw fireworks and eggs in a protest against the club's owners before their 1-1 draw against Reading.
The Tangerines' relegation from the Championship was confirmed on Monday.
Chairman Karl Oyston, son of owner Owen, was targeted by protestors who chanted "Oyston out" and "we're relegated because of your greed".
On the pitch, Blackpool took an early lead through Jamie O'Hara's penalty but it was cancelled out by Grant Hall's second-half own goal.
Dozens of supporters gathered outside the ground before kick-off and hurled eggs at the back of the directors' boxes before a flare, smoke bomb and firework were thrown into a cordoned-off area.
Some of the protestors did not venture into a half-empty stadium for the match and Blackpool manager Lee Clark admitted he needs to build a winning team in League One to try and entice supporters back.
Clark said: "We're down a level and that's going to be hard. We've obviously had a horrendous season to put up with.
"But if we do it right with our recruitment process over the summer and get the right type of players in, then they can come and watch us over the pre-season and see a new group of players they can get excited about.
"The only way we can do that is by getting a group together that's going to give us a fighting chance to get back up."
Those that stayed away missed seeing Blackpool take a sixth-minute lead.
Reading defender Zat Knight brought down loanee Gary Madine and O'Hara beat Adam Federici from the penalty spot.
David Perkins and Michael Jacobs went close to doubling Blackpool's lead before the Royals levelled when Yakubu's shot smashed against Hall and into the net.
