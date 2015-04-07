League One
Sheff Utd3Doncaster2

Sheffield United 3-2 Doncaster Rovers

Steven Davies
Davies has now scored two goals in two games for the Blades, having gone six games without finding the net

Sheffield United strengthened their League One play-off chances as Steven Davies's second-half strike earned victory in a thrilling south Yorkshire derby against Doncaster Rovers.

Kyle Bennett found the top corner to put Rovers ahead before Jose Baxter levelled from the penalty spot.

Matt Done's flicked effort put the Blades ahead but Bennett smashed home a stunning 25-yard strike to make it 2-2.

However a superb curled strike from Davies earned the hosts their victory.

The visitors did have chances late on, notably when Richie Wellens saw a shot cleared off the line, but they were unable to equalise and are now 10 points off the play-off positions.

United stay fifth with five games still to play, but they are eight points clear of Rochdale, who have six games remaining.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 1Howard
  • 26Freeman
  • 6Basham
  • 5Brayford
  • 3HarrisSubstituted forMcEveleyat 28'minutes
  • 7FlynnSubstituted forAlcockat 76'minutes
  • 35Holt
  • 18Coutts
  • 14Done
  • 11BaxterSubstituted forDoyleat 63'minutes
  • 32Davies

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 8Doyle
  • 12McNulty
  • 19McEveley
  • 22Reed
  • 24Turner
  • 29Adams

Doncaster

  • 43Bywater
  • 22Wabara
  • 6McCombe
  • 16Butler
  • 17Stevens
  • 26CoppingerSubstituted forForresterat 81'minutes
  • 19WellensBooked at 45mins
  • 4Furman
  • 23Bennett
  • 11Main
  • 14TysonSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Evina
  • 5Jones
  • 7Clarke-Harris
  • 8Razak
  • 10Forrester
  • 13Marosi
  • 37Mandeville
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
20,487

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 3, Doncaster Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 3, Doncaster Rovers 2.

Attempt saved. Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Mark Howard.

Attempt saved. Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Richard Wellens (Doncaster Rovers).

Jason Holt (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Enda Stevens (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Holt (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Jason Holt (Sheffield United).

Enda Stevens (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by John Brayford.

Attempt blocked. Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Harry Forrester replaces James Coppinger.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Jonson Clarke-Harris replaces Nathan Tyson.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Craig Alcock replaces Ryan Flynn.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by John Brayford.

Attempt saved. Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 3, Doncaster Rovers 2. Steve Davies (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Brayford.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Andy Butler.

Attempt saved. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Michael Doyle replaces Jose Baxter.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jamie McCombe.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 2, Doncaster Rovers 2. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Foul by Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United).

Enda Stevens (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 2, Doncaster Rovers 1. Matt Done (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steve Davies with a cross.

Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Chris Basham.

Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by John Brayford.

Attempt blocked. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jay McEveley.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sheffield United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1.

Foul by Jose Baxter (Sheffield United).

Richard Wellens (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Richard Wellens (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City412610579354488
2Preston402311668333580
3MK Dons40229981404175
4Swindon392171165452070
5Sheff Utd4119101261471467
6Chesterfield41189146051963
7Rochdale401851766521459
8Fleetwood411611144544159
9Bradford401512135146557
10Peterborough41176184649-357
11Barnsley41168175457-356
12Doncaster401411155054-453
13Oldham411411165061-1153
14Gillingham411313155761-452
15Walsall401115143642-648
16Port Vale41146214959-1048
17Coventry411114164455-1147
18Scunthorpe401211175264-1247
19Crawley411211184666-2047
20Leyton Orient401210185457-346
21Crewe41137213770-3346
22Notts County401112173952-1345
23Colchester40128205165-1444
24Yeovil4189243167-3633
View full League One table

