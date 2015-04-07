Sheffield United 3-2 Doncaster Rovers

Davies has now scored two goals in two games for the Blades, having gone six games without finding the net

Sheffield United strengthened their League One play-off chances as Steven Davies's second-half strike earned victory in a thrilling south Yorkshire derby against Doncaster Rovers.

Kyle Bennett found the top corner to put Rovers ahead before Jose Baxter levelled from the penalty spot.

Matt Done's flicked effort put the Blades ahead but Bennett smashed home a stunning 25-yard strike to make it 2-2.

However a superb curled strike from Davies earned the hosts their victory.

The visitors did have chances late on, notably when Richie Wellens saw a shot cleared off the line, but they were unable to equalise and are now 10 points off the play-off positions.

United stay fifth with five games still to play, but they are eight points clear of Rochdale, who have six games remaining.