League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons2ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0

Milton Keynes Dons 2-0 Scunthorpe United

Will Grigg
Grigg's has scored seven goals in his last five games and has 19 in total this season

Will Grigg scored twice in five first-half minutes as MK Dons eased past Scunthorpe to stay in contention for automatic promotion from League One.

The hosts led on 81 seconds when Grigg scored on the rebound and the striker's penalty made it 2-0 after goalkeeper Luke Daniels felled Dele Alli.

Alli and Lewis Baker had chances to extend the lead after the break.

But a third goal was not needed to earn a win that sees the Dons move to within five points of second-placed Preston.

Both sides have six games left to play and the Dons seem the only side likely to challenge Preston for second place following Swindon's defeat against leaders Bristol City.

Scunthorpe, who barely threatened, remain one point above the relegation zone, but drop a place to 18th because of having an inferior goal difference to Coventry.

Scunthorpe United manager Mark Robins told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It's a similar feeling to after the Sheffield United game in all honesty. I think it was a tough, tough evening right from minute one.

"We've had a decent attack and that was about it and then they got their noses in front.

"When that happens we seem to lose all our confidence. We sat back and we've not got in their faces. The whole point of coming here was to try to put a performance on.

"We've got to bounce back quickly and make sure we put a performance in on Saturday that warrants playing for Scunthorpe United because that wasn't great tonight at all, by any stretch of the imagination."

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Martin
  • 2Hodson
  • 5McFadzean
  • 6Kay
  • 3Lewington
  • 14Alli
  • 8Potter
  • 38HallSubstituted forPowellat 66'minutes
  • 34Baker
  • 22CarruthersSubstituted forBowditchat 66'minutes
  • 11GriggSubstituted forHitchcockat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Green
  • 9Bowditch
  • 12Spence
  • 17Powell
  • 19Hitchcock
  • 28Cole
  • 29Burns

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Daniels
  • 33ClarkeBooked at 24mins
  • 37Davey
  • 25Boyce
  • 30Williams
  • 35OsbourneSubstituted forEvansat 85'minutes
  • 18Lundstram
  • 28McSheffreySubstituted forSyersat 68'minutes
  • 9Madden
  • 24Robinson
  • 10van VeenSubstituted forWoottonat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Syers
  • 15Evans
  • 16Adelakun
  • 17Townsend
  • 29Wootton
  • 39Anyon
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
8,087

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home20
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, MK Dons 2, Scunthorpe United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, MK Dons 2, Scunthorpe United 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, MK Dons. Tom Hitchcock replaces William Grigg.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Antony Kay.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. George Evans replaces Isaiah Osbourne.

  8. Post update

    Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Theo Robinson (Scunthorpe United).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dean Bowditch (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dele Alli (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dean Bowditch (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  14. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dele Alli (MK Dons).

  16. Post update

    David Syers (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dean Bowditch (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kyle Wootton replaces Kevin van Veen.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. David Syers replaces Gary McSheffrey.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City412610579354488
2Preston402311668333580
3MK Dons40229981404175
4Swindon392171165452070
5Sheff Utd4119101261471467
6Chesterfield41189146051963
7Rochdale401851766521459
8Fleetwood411611144544159
9Bradford401512135146557
10Peterborough41176184649-357
11Barnsley41168175457-356
12Doncaster401411155054-453
13Oldham411411165061-1153
14Gillingham411313155761-452
15Walsall401115143642-648
16Port Vale41146214959-1048
17Coventry411114164455-1147
18Scunthorpe401211175264-1247
19Crawley411211184666-2047
20Leyton Orient401210185457-346
21Crewe41137213770-3346
22Notts County401112173952-1345
23Colchester40128205165-1444
24Yeovil4189243167-3633
View full League One table

