Grigg's has scored seven goals in his last five games and has 19 in total this season

Will Grigg scored twice in five first-half minutes as MK Dons eased past Scunthorpe to stay in contention for automatic promotion from League One.

The hosts led on 81 seconds when Grigg scored on the rebound and the striker's penalty made it 2-0 after goalkeeper Luke Daniels felled Dele Alli.

Alli and Lewis Baker had chances to extend the lead after the break.

But a third goal was not needed to earn a win that sees the Dons move to within five points of second-placed Preston.

Both sides have six games left to play and the Dons seem the only side likely to challenge Preston for second place following Swindon's defeat against leaders Bristol City.

Scunthorpe, who barely threatened, remain one point above the relegation zone, but drop a place to 18th because of having an inferior goal difference to Coventry.

Scunthorpe United manager Mark Robins told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It's a similar feeling to after the Sheffield United game in all honesty. I think it was a tough, tough evening right from minute one.

"We've had a decent attack and that was about it and then they got their noses in front.

"When that happens we seem to lose all our confidence. We sat back and we've not got in their faces. The whole point of coming here was to try to put a performance on.

"We've got to bounce back quickly and make sure we put a performance in on Saturday that warrants playing for Scunthorpe United because that wasn't great tonight at all, by any stretch of the imagination."