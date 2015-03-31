Tuesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are "keeping tabs" on NEC Nijmegen's 21-year-old Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh. (Daily Record)

Highland champions Brora Rangers say they will try to get through the promotion play-offs despite having no desire to play senior football. (Various)

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill says the June match against Scotland in Dublin is a must-win game for his team in Euro 2016 qualifying. (Various)

Shaun Maloney will be hoping to be involved in Scotland's crunch Euro 2016 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan feels that "people are getting excited about Scotland again" and promises that the team will go for the win in Dublin. (Various)

While Scotland forward Shaun Maloney describes the game as "absolutely colossal" and predicts that the pressure on the players will be intense. (Various)

Scotland defender Russell Martin said he felt frustration more than anything else when Gibraltar scored at Hampden to level soon after Scotland had taken the lead in the Scots' 6-1 win. (The Scotsman)

Colin Stein, who scored four goals for Scotland in an 8-0 win over Cyprus in 1969, challenges Steven Fletcher to match his feat after the Sunderland striker scored three against Gibraltar. (Herald)

Former Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh is the new technical director of Asian Football Confederation. (Daily Record)

Emilio Izaguirre has helped Honduras qualify for the Gold Cup finals in the summer

Ryan Sinnamon, the 18-year-old Rangers right-back, wants to help Scotland Under-19s beat Croatia to seal their place in the Euro finals, and then sort out a new deal at Ibrox. (Various)

Former Rangers midfielder Ian Ferguson, now manager of Australian side Northern Fury, believes Rangers boss Stuart McCall is finally getting the players to understand what it means to play for the club. (Daily Record)

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson wants to sign as many as five players for the club's Scottish Premiership campaign next season. (Daily Mail)

Billy Brown says he is not surprised at all that Gary Locke has bounced back from losing his job at Hearts to put himself in contention to land the Kilmarnock job on a permanent basis. (Daily Mail)

Inverness Caley Thistle manger John Hughes has urged Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield to bide his time waiting for a Scotland call-up and reject interest from Canada to play for them. (Daily Express, The Sun)

Scotland winger Tim Visser will play his club rugby in the English Premiership next season

Celtic's Honduran left-back Emilio Izaguirre faces a club v country tussle in the summer as his national team have qualified for the Gold Cup in July, just when Celtic will be playing their Euro qualifiers. (The Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Winger Tim Visser is to end his six-year stay at Edinburgh in the summer and sign for English Aviva Premiership side Harlequins. (Scotsman)

Claiming that the merger will mean they can spend more time "helping clubs help themselves", Scottish Golf Union chairman Tom Craig has welcomed the move to join forces with the Scottish Ladies Golfing Association to create a new unified body to run Scottish amateur golf. (Scotsman, Daily Express)