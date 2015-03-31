Darren Ferguson ideal for Wrexham says Dixie McNeil

Darren Ferguson started his career at Manchester United making 30 league and cup appearances for the Red Devils between 1990 and 1994

Former Wrexham boss Dixie McNeil says Darren Ferguson would be the ideal man to replace Kevin Wilkin at the Racecourse.

Wilkin was sacked a day after they lost in the FA Trophy final to part-timers North Ferriby United.

First-team coach Carl Darlington and goalkeeping coach Michael Oakes will take temporary charge for Tuesday's Conference match at home to Dover.

"Darren would be the ideal kind of person [to take over]," said McNeil.

Ferguson, 43, made 336 appearances for Wrexham scoring 30 goals for the Dragons between 1999 and 2007.

Darren Ferguson (L) and Juan Ugarte (R) celebrate Wrexham's LDV Vans Trophy final win against Southend United at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2005.

During his first spell as Peterborough boss between 2007 and 2009, Ferguson - the son of ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex - guided them to successive promotions from League Two to the Championship.

After returning to the club in 2011 he led them to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs that season, but they were relegated on the final day of the 2013 season.

He left his position his position at the League One side in February.

Wrexham football operations chief Barry Horne says they've already received applications for the vacant manager's position but McNeil says the club should give Ferguson the job if he wants it.

"Whether he would want to come and do it in this league [the Conference] is another question," said McNeil, who was in charge at the Racecourse between 1985 and 1989.

"But if he was interested I wouldn't look any further. I think that's simple."

Wrexham have also confirmed Wilkin's assistant manager Gary Mills has left the club.