Matt Le Tissier played 540 games for Southampton and won eight England caps

Former England forward Matt Le Tissier has revealed that he will compete in TV quiz show Countdown.

The Southampton legend, 46, will become the fourth professional footballer to appear on the Channel 4 programme.

Le Tissier, who won eight England caps, announced on Twitter external-link that he had passed his contestant audition.

He had previously appeared in Dictionary Corner, solving a number puzzle that foxed both contestants and maths expert Rachel Riley.

'Le God' Le Tissier scored 209 goals in 540 Southampton appearances between 1985 and 2002 and was nicknamed "Le God" by the club's supporters.

Le Tissier, now a TV football pundit, tweeted: "Passed my contestant audition for @C4Countdown. Be filming in autumn. Hope you've brushed up on the numbers @RachelRileyRR."

Former Notts County midfielder Neil MacKenzie won five games to reach the quarter-finals in 2008 and ex-Burnley defender Clarke Carlisle won three in 2010.