Jefferson Montero featured for Ecuador at the 2014 World Cup finals

Swansea City manager Garry Monk says winger Jefferson Montero's hamstring injury is not as serious as first feared.

Montero, 25, suffered a muscle strain in Ecuador's friendly defeat by Mexico.

The Ecuadorian will be assessed Thursday and Friday to see if he can play against Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday.

"He came back today and it's not as serious as reports said," Monk said.

"He had an assessment today but he'll have a proper assessment tomorrow [Friday] to see whether he's available for the weekend.

"But it's not as serious as first feared."

Midfielder Tom Carroll will definitely miss the visit of Steve Bruce's side because of an ankle injury sustained playing for England's Under 21's,

But Monk is unsure whether he will feature again this season after initial reports suggested the on loan Tottenham player would miss six weeks.

"The injury that he has is just around his ankle, top of his foot," Monk said.

"He's had it for a few weeks. He's played with it, he's managed it.

"We have to assess it really over the coming weeks whether it's long term or whether it's four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, twelve weeks or if it's just a couple of weeks."

Midfielder Leon Britton and defender Kyle Bartley are both back in training and available for the game against a Hull side who are only three points above the relegation zone.