Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Vincent Kompany made his international debut as a 17-year-old against France in 2004

Wales coach Osian Roberts says Belgium have enough strength in depth to cope with the absence of Vincent Kompany when the sides meet in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

Belgium have replaced Wales at the top of Group B after a 1-0 win in Israel.

But Belgium captain Kompany will be suspended for the sell-out qualifier in Cardiff on 12 June after he was sent off against Israel.

"They've got such a strong squad," Roberts said.

"Marc Wilmots [Belgium manager] has got so many options. It's frightening really."

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen played alongside Manchester City's Kompany against Israel in Jerusalem.

Southampton defender Toby Alderweireld can also fill in as a centre half while Thomas Vermaelen is nearing full fitness at Barcelona after a thigh injury.

Victory in Jerusalem saw them replace Wales as Group B leaders on goal difference and both sides will go into the game in Cardiff unbeaten after five qualifiers.

Belgium manager Marc Wilmots says his team's visit to Wales on 12 June will be their toughest Euro 2016 qualifier.

Wales secured a 0-0 draw against Belgium in Brussels in November having also held them to a 1-1 draw 12 months earlier in a World Cup qualifier.

Wilmots's side beat Wales 2-0 at Cardiff City Stadium in September 2012 and Roberts insists the World Cup quarter-finalists will start the next game as favourites.

"We still count ourselves as underdogs for that game. We've done well against them recently but that will count for nothing in June," Roberts added.

"Welsh sides have been in similar situations in the past.

"First half of campaigns have gone well only for it all to falter. We've given ourselves a foundation for the second half of the campaign, nothing more."

Roberts said Wales are yet to decide if they will play a friendly match in the first week of June before the Belgium match.

Northern Ireland have been mentioned as possible opponents for Chris Coleman's side, who have lost only once in their last 10 games.

"We're still in discussions but it needs to be resolved quite quickly," Roberts said.