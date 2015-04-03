QPR boss Chris Ramsey played league football for Brighton, Swindon and Southend

QPR manager Chris Ramsey says he does "not have the luxury" of choosing which job he wants at Loftus Road.

Ramsey, 52, joined as a coach last October, but stepped up to become boss in February until the end of the season after Harry Redknapp quit the club.

"I wouldn't feel aggrieved to have to go back to do what I did before," said former Tottenham coach Ramsey.

On Thursday, Ramsey had said that being black will make it more difficult to find work should he leave the Hoops.

The London side have won just once and suffered five straight league defeats under him and lie 19th in the table, four points off safety.

They face Tony Pulis's West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday, as they look to escape from a return to the Championship after just one season.

"I have got a mortgage and university fees to pay, I don't think I have got the luxury to decide whether I am going to be a manager again or a coach," added Ramsey.

"My road in life is to look after my family and make sure I don't end up selling newspapers outside Leicester Square station.

"If a new manager was to come in and I had to take a different step - not a backwards step, a different step - it would depend on how that manager would see having a shadow around the place."