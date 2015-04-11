Birmingham City 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Football

Demarai Gray scored his fourth goal of the season

Demarai Gray scored his first goal of 2015 as Birmingham City won the West Midlands derby at St Andrews to dent Wolves' Championship promotion hopes.

Wolves looked on course for a fifth straight win when striker Benik Afobe shot home from 10 yards.

But defender Rob Kiernan levelled four minutes later, scrambling home his first goal for Blues from a corner.

And teenage winger Gray raced clear to fire Blues' winner after the break to gift all three points to the hosts.

Wolves now drop to eighth in the table with four games left, level on points with Brentford and Mick McCarthy's Ipswich in sixth.

Kenny Jackett's side had dropped out of the top six before kick-off thanks to Brentford's draw at Derby.

But Afobe capped the visitors' early dominance when he gave the home side a 21st-minute lead.

Nouha Dicko took advantage of a mix-up in the Blues box, squaring to his left for his strike partner to fire home from 10 yards.

Gray's lack of goalscoring form Demarai Gray had gone 20 games without a goal since hitting his first senior hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Reading in mid-December.

But the lead lasted just four minutes before Kiernan poked home for Blues.

After a first half of few clear chance it remained slim pickings for the strikers after the break.

But, from a fast break straight up field when Jonathan Grounds headed clear from a Wolves corner, Gray pressured covering Wolves left-back Scott Golbourne into an error, and the young winger raced away to fire home his first goal in four months.

Blues have now taken four points out of a possible six off Wolves this season, having drawn 0-0 at Molineux in Gary Rowett's first game as Blues boss back on 1 November.

Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett told BBC Sport:

"In many ways, that was as complete a performance as we've put in since we came here. I don't think there's many would argue that we deserved to win.

"And it was fantastic for Demarai Gray to score the winning goal against local rivals. That's why I like to play him in home games. He's capable of doing something special like that.

"A lot of players, at 1-1 in a local derby, might not have shown such composure. He's only 18. We know we can't play him in every game and have to look after him, but he's repaid a lot of the faith we've shown in him."

Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett told BBC Sport:

"You've got to get your basics right and, in a tight game, one corner for them one corner for us and we got them both wrong.

"From a free header, Rob Kiernan's followed it up to equalise, and then we conceded from our own corner, and Gray's run the length of the pitch to score."