Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough2RotherhamRotherham United0

Middlesbrough 2-0 Rotherham United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Patrick Bamford
Patrick Bamford has scored 18 goals this season, including 16 in the Championship.

Middlesbrough overcame Rotherham United to keep up their Championship automatic promotion charge thanks to goals from Lee Tomlin and Patrick Bamford.

Boro took the lead through Tomlin's superb solo effort before Bamford coolly doubled their lead soon after.

Danny Ward's volleyed effort could have got the Millers back in contention but was saved by Dimi Konstantopoulos.

The hosts were awarded a late penalty when Lee Frecklington felled Kike but Bamford missed his spot-kick.

It capped off a miserable trip to the Riverside for Rotherham with their last win away at Middlesbrough coming in March 1965.

Rotherham caught Boro out on the counter attack early on when Adam Hammill was allowed the space to unleash a powerful shot that beat Konstantopoulos but narrowly went over the crossbar.

Middlesbrough dominated much of the first half and were almost rewarded when Tomlin found an opening but he struck just wide from distance.

Albert Adomah could have broken the deadlock for the hosts after linking up with Kike but the Ghanaian's effort went just too high.

After a spell of sustained pressure from the hosts, it took Paul Green's deft reactions to keep the sides on level terms as the midfielder blocked Tomlin's close-range shot.

The Millers' poor record on the road
The result means that Rotherham United have won only one of their last 10 away games

The ball was cleared off the Rotherham goal-line again soon after when some clever play between Bamford and Kike allowed Adomah to shoot but Kyle Lafferty was on hand to clear.

After the interval, Middlesbrough deservedly took the lead when Tomlin rifled a low shot from the edge of the box past Martinez.

Middlesbrough were two up soon after when Tomlin sent a superb square ball through to Bamford who made no mistake from six yards out for his 16th league goal of the season.

The visitors fought back and it took a superb save by Konstantopoulos to deny Kirk Broadfoot's close-range half-volley.

It was a disappointing afternoon for the visitors, whose best effort of a difficult second half came when Frecklington found substitute Ward, who dragged the ball wide.

Frecklington then conceded a penalty late on and was booked for bringing down Kike but Boro failed to capitalise as Bamford missed from the spot.

Middlesbrough stay fourth after Gary Hooper's late winner for Norwich and Watford's win at Millwall.

Rotherham remain in 21st, seven points off the Championship relegation places on 43 points with four matches still to play.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka:

"It's another important three points because the other teams at the top have won.

"We have to keep going winning the games and we have to keep going in these final four games. We have to concentrate on ourselves.

"If we win four games we'll get promotion but it's very difficult to do that. At this time every single point is important as all the other teams at the top have won - and we're still up there fighting for a top-two place."

Rotherham assistant manager Paul Raynor:

"We could have kept the ball a lot better and we kept giving it back to them. If you do that against a good quality side they're going to hurt you.

"We made a cardinal error for their first goal and got punished for it. Lee Tomlin's a good quality player and he's got the quality to tuck that kind of chance away.

"We can't rely on others, we've got to look after ourselves. If we can stay in this division and establish ourselves we'll get better, but this season is about survival now."

Lee Tomlin
Middlesbrough celebrate Lee Tomlin's opener
Patrick Bamford
Middlesbrough's Patrick Bamford is on loan from Chelsea
Richard Wood and Kike
Middlesbrough's Kike challenged Rotherham defender Richard Wood

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Konstantopoulos
  • 26Kalas
  • 6Gibson
  • 4AyalaSubstituted forWoodgateat 70'minutes
  • 3Friend
  • 8ClaytonSubstituted forWhiteheadat 79'minutes
  • 34Forshaw
  • 27Adomah
  • 10TomlinSubstituted forNsueat 85'minutes
  • 23Bamford
  • 9Kike

Substitutes

  • 12Ripley
  • 18Whitehead
  • 21Vossen
  • 24Nsue
  • 29Amorebieta
  • 33Wildschut
  • 39Woodgate

Rotherham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Martinez
  • 30Hunt
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 6Wood
  • 3Lafferty
  • 33Smallwood
  • 4ArnasonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forFrecklingtonat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Bowery
  • 11GreenSubstituted forSammonat 76'minutes
  • 24Hammill
  • 27DerbyshireSubstituted forWardat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Frecklington
  • 15Milsom
  • 17Newton
  • 18Pringle
  • 21Collin
  • 22Ward
  • 23Sammon
Referee:
Iain Williamson
Attendance:
19,537

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 2, Rotherham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 2, Rotherham United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kike (Middlesbrough).

  4. Post update

    Kirk Broadfoot (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Middlesbrough. Kike draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Richard Wood (Rotherham United) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Booking

    Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Daniel Lafferty.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Emiliano Martinez.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kike (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Forshaw with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emilio Nsue Lopez (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.

  14. Post update

    Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).

  15. Post update

    Jordan Bowery (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Emilio Nsue Lopez replaces Lee Tomlin.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Ward.

  19. Post update

    Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth422311889434680
2Norwich422310981443779
3Watford422471184483679
4Middlesbrough422391062323078
5Derby4220121074462872
6Ipswich4220111164481671
7Brentford422181371561571
8Wolves4220111163511271
9Nottm Forest421513146559658
10Blackburn411513135450458
11Charlton421317125154-356
12Cardiff421413155155-455
13Sheff Wed421316133844-655
14Birmingham411314144961-1253
15Leeds421410184756-952
16Huddersfield421312175269-1751
17Bolton421310195160-949
18Reading411211184463-1947
19Brighton421015174350-745
20Fulham42129215475-2145
21Rotherham421013194264-2243
22Wigan42812223757-2036
23Millwall41812213567-3236
24Blackpool42413253483-4925
View full Championship table

Top Stories