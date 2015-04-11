Barnsley 1-1 Chesterfield

Match ends, Barnsley 1, Chesterfield 1.
Barnsley fought back to draw with play-off hopefuls Chesterfield at Oakwell.
Chesterfield took advantage of Conor Hourihane's slip to take the lead as Jimmy Ryan gained possession and found Jay O'Shea, who fired low into the bottom left corner.
Barnsley equalised when Peter Ramage's long ball reached Sam Winnall, who finished well from close range.
The Spireites are now four points ahead of seventh-placed Rochdale, who host Swindon on Tuesday night.
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Davies
- 6Cranie
- 16Ramage
- 5Nyatanga
- 20Smith
- 36Pearson
- 7Scowen
- 8HourihaneSubstituted forBerryat 58'minutes
- 3JohnSubstituted forLalkovicat 86'minutes
- 9WinnallBooked at 78mins
- 41WaringSubstituted forIbehreat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Berry
- 10Hemmings
- 21Ibehre
- 24Dibble
- 27Holgate
- 32Bailey
- 37Lalkovic
Chesterfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lee
- 2Darikwa
- 23EvattSubstituted forRaglanat 37'minutes
- 4Hird
- 25Talbot
- 5Morsy
- 8Ryan
- 10O'Shea
- 11RobertsSubstituted forHumphreysat 74'minutes
- 28AriyibiSubstituted forHarrisonat 70'minutes
- 12Clucas
Substitutes
- 7Gardner
- 9Gnanduillet
- 15Humphreys
- 16Raglan
- 18Harrison
- 24Banks
- 32Flatt
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 11,268
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Chesterfield 1.
Post update
Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).
Post update
Charlie Raglan (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay O'Shea (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Luke Berry (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Milan Lalkovic replaces Declan John.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tendayi Darikwa (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Luke Berry (Barnsley).
Post update
Ritchie Humphreys (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Barnsley).
Post update
Sam Hird (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luke Berry (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
George Smith (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Byron Harrison (Chesterfield).
Booking
Sam Winnall (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).
Post update
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.