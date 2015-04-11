Close menu
League One
BarnsleyBarnsley1ChesterfieldChesterfield1

Barnsley 1-1 Chesterfield

Barnsley fought back to draw with play-off hopefuls Chesterfield at Oakwell.

Chesterfield took advantage of Conor Hourihane's slip to take the lead as Jimmy Ryan gained possession and found Jay O'Shea, who fired low into the bottom left corner.

Barnsley equalised when Peter Ramage's long ball reached Sam Winnall, who finished well from close range.

The Spireites are now four points ahead of seventh-placed Rochdale, who host Swindon on Tuesday night.

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Davies
  • 6Cranie
  • 16Ramage
  • 5Nyatanga
  • 20Smith
  • 36Pearson
  • 7Scowen
  • 8HourihaneSubstituted forBerryat 58'minutes
  • 3JohnSubstituted forLalkovicat 86'minutes
  • 9WinnallBooked at 78mins
  • 41WaringSubstituted forIbehreat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Berry
  • 10Hemmings
  • 21Ibehre
  • 24Dibble
  • 27Holgate
  • 32Bailey
  • 37Lalkovic

Chesterfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lee
  • 2Darikwa
  • 23EvattSubstituted forRaglanat 37'minutes
  • 4Hird
  • 25Talbot
  • 5Morsy
  • 8Ryan
  • 10O'Shea
  • 11RobertsSubstituted forHumphreysat 74'minutes
  • 28AriyibiSubstituted forHarrisonat 70'minutes
  • 12Clucas

Substitutes

  • 7Gardner
  • 9Gnanduillet
  • 15Humphreys
  • 16Raglan
  • 18Harrison
  • 24Banks
  • 32Flatt
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
11,268

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamChesterfield
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnsley 1, Chesterfield 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Chesterfield 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).

  4. Post update

    Charlie Raglan (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay O'Shea (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Luke Berry (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Milan Lalkovic replaces Declan John.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tendayi Darikwa (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Luke Berry (Barnsley).

  11. Post update

    Ritchie Humphreys (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Barnsley).

  14. Post update

    Sam Hird (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Berry (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    George Smith (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Byron Harrison (Chesterfield).

  18. Booking

    Sam Winnall (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).

  20. Post update

    Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.

