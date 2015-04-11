Barnsley 1-1 Chesterfield

Last updated on .From the section League One

Barnsley fought back to draw with play-off hopefuls Chesterfield at Oakwell.

Chesterfield took advantage of Conor Hourihane's slip to take the lead as Jimmy Ryan gained possession and found Jay O'Shea, who fired low into the bottom left corner.

Barnsley equalised when Peter Ramage's long ball reached Sam Winnall, who finished well from close range.

The Spireites are now four points ahead of seventh-placed Rochdale, who host Swindon on Tuesday night.