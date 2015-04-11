Oldham Athletic 2-2 Sheffield United

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Sheffield United 2.
Promotion-chasing Sheffield United came from 2-0 down at half-time to draw with mid-table Oldham Athletic.
Dominic Poleon opened the scoring from 12 yards out after hesitation in the Blades' defence and added a second with a fantastic 35-yard shot on the turn.
After Poleon missed a chance for a hat-trick, Jason Holt pulled one back from eight yards out.
Jamie Murphy forced home a corner which referee Richard Clark had overruled his assistant to award.
Nigel Clough's visitors could have won it but Michael Doyle's shot from 20 yards out hit a post.
Oldham boss Dean Holden told BBC Radio Manchester:
"For the second goal the referee has overruled the linesman and given a corner.
"Everyone in the ground knows it's not a corner.
"But you know you've got to defend the cross - whether it's a corner or not is by the by. We didn't do that well enough.
"Dominic [Poleon] is one of those players who excites people and gets them out of their seats.
"Since I've been in charge he's given everything. He scares full-backs to death because he's so quick."
Line-ups
Oldham
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 13Coleman
- 2Brown
- 18Lockwood
- 16Wilson
- 3MillsBooked at 39minsSubstituted forSadlerat 45'minutes
- 6Kelly
- 8Jones
- 15Winchester
- 10PhilliskirkSubstituted forMurphyat 81'minutes
- 23Turner
- 9Poleon
Substitutes
- 14Mellis
- 17Wilkinson
- 20Wilson
- 21Kusunga
- 22Sadler
- 25Kean
- 39Murphy
Sheff Utd
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Howard
- 5Brayford
- 6Basham
- 27KennedySubstituted forCouttsat 45'minutes
- 26Freeman
- 7Flynn
- 22ReedBooked at 33minsSubstituted forScougallat 45'minutes
- 8Doyle
- 35HoltBooked at 45mins
- 9Murphy
- 12McNultySubstituted forDaviesat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 10Scougall
- 11Baxter
- 14Done
- 18Coutts
- 24Turner
- 32Davies
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 5,072
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
