Close menu
League One
OldhamOldham Athletic2Sheff UtdSheffield United2

Oldham Athletic 2-2 Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United came from 2-0 down at half-time to draw with mid-table Oldham Athletic.

Dominic Poleon opened the scoring from 12 yards out after hesitation in the Blades' defence and added a second with a fantastic 35-yard shot on the turn.

After Poleon missed a chance for a hat-trick, Jason Holt pulled one back from eight yards out.

Jamie Murphy forced home a corner which referee Richard Clark had overruled his assistant to award.

Nigel Clough's visitors could have won it but Michael Doyle's shot from 20 yards out hit a post.

Oldham boss Dean Holden told BBC Radio Manchester:

"For the second goal the referee has overruled the linesman and given a corner.

"Everyone in the ground knows it's not a corner.

"But you know you've got to defend the cross - whether it's a corner or not is by the by. We didn't do that well enough.

"Dominic [Poleon] is one of those players who excites people and gets them out of their seats.

"Since I've been in charge he's given everything. He scares full-backs to death because he's so quick."

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 13Coleman
  • 2Brown
  • 18Lockwood
  • 16Wilson
  • 3MillsBooked at 39minsSubstituted forSadlerat 45'minutes
  • 6Kelly
  • 8Jones
  • 15Winchester
  • 10PhilliskirkSubstituted forMurphyat 81'minutes
  • 23Turner
  • 9Poleon

Substitutes

  • 14Mellis
  • 17Wilkinson
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Kusunga
  • 22Sadler
  • 25Kean
  • 39Murphy

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Howard
  • 5Brayford
  • 6Basham
  • 27KennedySubstituted forCouttsat 45'minutes
  • 26Freeman
  • 7Flynn
  • 22ReedBooked at 33minsSubstituted forScougallat 45'minutes
  • 8Doyle
  • 35HoltBooked at 45mins
  • 9Murphy
  • 12McNultySubstituted forDaviesat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 10Scougall
  • 11Baxter
  • 14Done
  • 18Coutts
  • 24Turner
  • 32Davies
Referee:
Richard Clark
Attendance:
5,072

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Sheffield United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Sheffield United 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Jones (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United).

  6. Post update

    Rhys Turner (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James Wilson.

  8. Post update

    Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Connor Brown (Oldham Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Delay in match Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Steve Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adam Lockwood (Oldham Athletic).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Rhys Murphy replaces Danny Philliskirk.

  14. Post update

    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Adam Lockwood (Oldham Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam Lockwood.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Steve Davies replaces Marc McNulty.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City422611580364489
2Preston412312669343581
3MK Dons412210981404176
4Swindon402271166452173
5Sheff Utd4219111263491468
6Chesterfield421810146152964
7Rochdale411861767531460
8Fleetwood421611154545059
9Bradford411512145147457
10Barnsley42169175558-357
11Peterborough42176194650-457
12Gillingham421413155861-355
13Doncaster411412155155-454
14Oldham421412165263-1154
15Walsall411215143742-551
16Coventry421214164555-1050
17Scunthorpe411311175465-1150
18Port Vale42147214959-1049
19Leyton Orient411211185558-347
20Crawley421211194768-2147
21Crewe42138213871-3347
22Notts County411113174053-1346
23Colchester41128215166-1544
24Yeovil42810243268-3634
View full League One table

Top Stories