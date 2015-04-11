Oldham Athletic 2-2 Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United came from 2-0 down at half-time to draw with mid-table Oldham Athletic.

Dominic Poleon opened the scoring from 12 yards out after hesitation in the Blades' defence and added a second with a fantastic 35-yard shot on the turn.

After Poleon missed a chance for a hat-trick, Jason Holt pulled one back from eight yards out.

Jamie Murphy forced home a corner which referee Richard Clark had overruled his assistant to award.

Nigel Clough's visitors could have won it but Michael Doyle's shot from 20 yards out hit a post.

Oldham boss Dean Holden told BBC Radio Manchester:

"For the second goal the referee has overruled the linesman and given a corner.

"Everyone in the ground knows it's not a corner.

"But you know you've got to defend the cross - whether it's a corner or not is by the by. We didn't do that well enough.

"Dominic [Poleon] is one of those players who excites people and gets them out of their seats.

"Since I've been in charge he's given everything. He scares full-backs to death because he's so quick."