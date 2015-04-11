Yeovil Town 1-1 Notts County

Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Notts County 1.
Yeovil suffered relegation from League One after drawing with fellow strugglers Notts County in Paul Sturrock's first match as Glovers boss.
Sam Foley's free-kick was headed in to his own net by County defender Haydn Hollis to give the home side the lead.
But County, with new boss Ricardo Moniz in his first match, equalised through Garry Thompson following good work by Jamal Campbell-Ryce.
The result means the Glovers have now suffered back-to-back relegations.
Yeovil are still without a win in their last seven games in League One, whilst Notts County are winless in their last eight league games and one point adrift of safety.
It will seem a long time ago for Glovers fans since their team beat Brentford in the League One play-off final in May 2013 to reach their first ever season in the Championship, only to suffer immediate relegation with defeat at Brighton in April 2014.
Under the management of Gary Johnson, the Glovers were expected to challenge for promotion back to the second tier, but he was sacked in early February with the club in the relegation zone.
Acting manager Terry Skiverton was put in charge of the Glovers following Johnson's departure, but he was unable to change the fortunes of the club which led to the appointment of Sturrock this week.
Despite ending a sequence of six consecutive losses, Yeovil have become the first team to be relegated from League One this season.
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Krysiak
- 32Shephard
- 26ArthurworreyBooked at 82mins
- 27WebsterBooked at 80mins
- 3Smith
- 17GrantSubstituted forSheehanat 83'minutes
- 11FoleyBooked at 67mins
- 8Berrett
- 35Kingsley
- 9HayterSubstituted forMooreat 83'minutes
- 25UgwuSubstituted forOfori-Twumasiat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Weale
- 10Leitch-Smith
- 13Moore
- 14Hoskins
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 16Ralph
- 30Sheehan
Notts County
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Carroll
- 2DumbuyaBooked at 64mins
- 5Mullins
- 6HollisSubstituted forCampbell-Ryceat 45'minutes
- 12NewtonSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
- 4Smith
- 13Jones
- 34Williams
- 18McCourtSubstituted forBurkeat 61'minutes
- 11Thompson
- 9Spencer
Substitutes
- 3Adams
- 8Wroe
- 24Burke
- 27Bajner
- 28Edwards
- 32Campbell-Ryce
- 35Pilkington
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 3,947
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Notts County 1.
Post update
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Sam Foley.
Post update
Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Kingsley (Yeovil Town).
Post update
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Mustapha Dumbuya.
Post update
Attempt saved. Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alan Smith (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi replaces Gozie Ugwu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Foley (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Berrett (Yeovil Town).
Post update
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Post update
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Liam Shephard.
Post update
Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Foley (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Kieffer Moore replaces James Hayter.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Josh Sheehan replaces Joel Grant.
Booking
Stephen Arthurworrey (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.