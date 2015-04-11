Close menu
League One
YeovilYeovil Town1Notts CountyNotts County1

Yeovil Town 1-1 Notts County

Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Sturrock
Paul Sturrock took the Yeovil job after spending four days as an advisor at non-league Torquay

Yeovil suffered relegation from League One after drawing with fellow strugglers Notts County in Paul Sturrock's first match as Glovers boss.

Sam Foley's free-kick was headed in to his own net by County defender Haydn Hollis to give the home side the lead.

But County, with new boss Ricardo Moniz in his first match, equalised through Garry Thompson following good work by Jamal Campbell-Ryce.

The result means the Glovers have now suffered back-to-back relegations.

Yeovil are still without a win in their last seven games in League One, whilst Notts County are winless in their last eight league games and one point adrift of safety.

It will seem a long time ago for Glovers fans since their team beat Brentford in the League One play-off final in May 2013 to reach their first ever season in the Championship, only to suffer immediate relegation with defeat at Brighton in April 2014.

Under the management of Gary Johnson, the Glovers were expected to challenge for promotion back to the second tier, but he was sacked in early February with the club in the relegation zone.

Acting manager Terry Skiverton was put in charge of the Glovers following Johnson's departure, but he was unable to change the fortunes of the club which led to the appointment of Sturrock this week.

Despite ending a sequence of six consecutive losses, Yeovil have become the first team to be relegated from League One this season.

Garry Thompson
Garry Thompson's equaliser meant Yeovil were the first team in League One to be relegated this season
Yeovil v Notts County
Yeovil have won the least amount - and lost the most amount - of games so far in League One this season
Paul Sturrock
Paul Sturrock only took charge of Yeovil this week following a four-day spell as an advisor at Torquay

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Krysiak
  • 32Shephard
  • 26ArthurworreyBooked at 82mins
  • 27WebsterBooked at 80mins
  • 3Smith
  • 17GrantSubstituted forSheehanat 83'minutes
  • 11FoleyBooked at 67mins
  • 8Berrett
  • 35Kingsley
  • 9HayterSubstituted forMooreat 83'minutes
  • 25UgwuSubstituted forOfori-Twumasiat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Weale
  • 10Leitch-Smith
  • 13Moore
  • 14Hoskins
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 16Ralph
  • 30Sheehan

Notts County

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Carroll
  • 2DumbuyaBooked at 64mins
  • 5Mullins
  • 6HollisSubstituted forCampbell-Ryceat 45'minutes
  • 12NewtonSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
  • 4Smith
  • 13Jones
  • 34Williams
  • 18McCourtSubstituted forBurkeat 61'minutes
  • 11Thompson
  • 9Spencer

Substitutes

  • 3Adams
  • 8Wroe
  • 24Burke
  • 27Bajner
  • 28Edwards
  • 32Campbell-Ryce
  • 35Pilkington
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
3,947

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovilAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home19
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Notts County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Notts County 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Sam Foley.

  4. Post update

    Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Kingsley (Yeovil Town).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Mustapha Dumbuya.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Smith (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi replaces Gozie Ugwu.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Foley (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  12. Post update

    Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by James Berrett (Yeovil Town).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Byron Webster.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Liam Shephard.

  16. Post update

    Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sam Foley (Yeovil Town).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Kieffer Moore replaces James Hayter.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Josh Sheehan replaces Joel Grant.

  20. Booking

    Stephen Arthurworrey (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City422611580364489
2Preston412312669343581
3MK Dons412210981404176
4Swindon402271166452173
5Sheff Utd4219111263491468
6Chesterfield421810146152964
7Rochdale411861767531460
8Fleetwood421611154545059
9Bradford411512145147457
10Barnsley42169175558-357
11Peterborough42176194650-457
12Gillingham421413155861-355
13Doncaster411412155155-454
14Oldham421412165263-1154
15Walsall411215143742-551
16Coventry421214164555-1050
17Scunthorpe411311175465-1150
18Port Vale42147214959-1049
19Leyton Orient411211185558-347
20Crawley421211194768-2147
21Crewe42138213871-3347
22Notts County411113174053-1346
23Colchester41128215166-1544
24Yeovil42810243268-3634
View full League One table

Top Stories