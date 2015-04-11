Yeovil Town 1-1 Notts County

Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Sturrock took the Yeovil job after spending four days as an advisor at non-league Torquay

Yeovil suffered relegation from League One after drawing with fellow strugglers Notts County in Paul Sturrock's first match as Glovers boss.

Sam Foley's free-kick was headed in to his own net by County defender Haydn Hollis to give the home side the lead.

But County, with new boss Ricardo Moniz in his first match, equalised through Garry Thompson following good work by Jamal Campbell-Ryce.

The result means the Glovers have now suffered back-to-back relegations.

Yeovil are still without a win in their last seven games in League One, whilst Notts County are winless in their last eight league games and one point adrift of safety.

It will seem a long time ago for Glovers fans since their team beat Brentford in the League One play-off final in May 2013 to reach their first ever season in the Championship, only to suffer immediate relegation with defeat at Brighton in April 2014.

Under the management of Gary Johnson, the Glovers were expected to challenge for promotion back to the second tier, but he was sacked in early February with the club in the relegation zone.

Acting manager Terry Skiverton was put in charge of the Glovers following Johnson's departure, but he was unable to change the fortunes of the club which led to the appointment of Sturrock this week.

Despite ending a sequence of six consecutive losses, Yeovil have become the first team to be relegated from League One this season.

Garry Thompson's equaliser meant Yeovil were the first team in League One to be relegated this season

Yeovil have won the least amount - and lost the most amount - of games so far in League One this season

Paul Sturrock only took charge of Yeovil this week following a four-day spell as an advisor at Torquay