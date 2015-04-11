Crewe Alexandra 1-1 Leyton Orient

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Leyton Orient remain out of the League One relegation zone on goal difference, two places ahead of Crewe, after the sides drew.
The Alex led when keeper Alex Cisak failed to deal with Greg Leigh's effort and Lauri Dalla Valle prodded in.
Darius Henderson levelled with a close-range volley from Marvin Bartley's cross to keep Crewe in the bottom four.
The O's, who have a game in hand, had most of the chances to win with Chris Dagnall and Ryan Hedges forcing saves.
Leyton Orient defender Nathan Clarke told BBC London 94.9:
"We've got to take the positives out of it. We've got to look at the second half and see we can certainly improve in the opponent's box.
"We had a couple of good chances there so maybe if we just took our time a little bit more we would have come away with the win.
"We're a confident group and knew in the second half we could come at them. I thought Jobi McAnuff and Ryan Hedges were a threat all day."
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 44Rachubka
- 7Turton
- 4Davis
- 30TateBooked at 54mins
- 24Leigh
- 8AtkinsonSubstituted forIkpeazuat 54'minutes
- 20Jones
- 28NessSubstituted forNolanat 45'minutes
- 27Colclough
- 12Dalla Valle
- 10InmanSubstituted forAjoseat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Guthrie
- 5Ray
- 18Nolan
- 25Haber
- 33Stewart
- 34Ikpeazu
- 35Ajose
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-4-2
- 40Cisak
- 5Cuthbert
- 6Baudry
- 15Clarke
- 12LowrySubstituted forDossenaat 74'minutes
- 34HedgesSubstituted forPlasmatiat 85'minutes
- 20Bartley
- 17Wright
- 11McAnuffBooked at 70mins
- 23Dagnall
- 24Henderson
Substitutes
- 8James
- 10Mooney
- 21Grainger
- 26O'Neill
- 30Plasmati
- 32Dossena
- 35Taylor
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 4,419
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Attempt blocked. Lauri Dalla Valle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient).
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Nathan Clarke (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient).
Lauri Dalla Valle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andrea Dossena (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Hand ball by Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Gianvito Plasmati replaces Ryan Hedges.
Attempt missed. James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Nicky Ajose replaces Bradden Inman.
James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Hedges (Leyton Orient).
James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.