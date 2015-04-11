Close menu
League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra1Leyton OrientLeyton Orient1

Crewe Alexandra 1-1 Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient remain out of the League One relegation zone on goal difference, two places ahead of Crewe, after the sides drew.

The Alex led when keeper Alex Cisak failed to deal with Greg Leigh's effort and Lauri Dalla Valle prodded in.

Darius Henderson levelled with a close-range volley from Marvin Bartley's cross to keep Crewe in the bottom four.

The O's, who have a game in hand, had most of the chances to win with Chris Dagnall and Ryan Hedges forcing saves.

Leyton Orient defender Nathan Clarke told BBC London 94.9:

"We've got to take the positives out of it. We've got to look at the second half and see we can certainly improve in the opponent's box.

"We had a couple of good chances there so maybe if we just took our time a little bit more we would have come away with the win.

"We're a confident group and knew in the second half we could come at them. I thought Jobi McAnuff and Ryan Hedges were a threat all day."

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 44Rachubka
  • 7Turton
  • 4Davis
  • 30TateBooked at 54mins
  • 24Leigh
  • 8AtkinsonSubstituted forIkpeazuat 54'minutes
  • 20Jones
  • 28NessSubstituted forNolanat 45'minutes
  • 27Colclough
  • 12Dalla Valle
  • 10InmanSubstituted forAjoseat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Guthrie
  • 5Ray
  • 18Nolan
  • 25Haber
  • 33Stewart
  • 34Ikpeazu
  • 35Ajose

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Cisak
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 6Baudry
  • 15Clarke
  • 12LowrySubstituted forDossenaat 74'minutes
  • 34HedgesSubstituted forPlasmatiat 85'minutes
  • 20Bartley
  • 17Wright
  • 11McAnuffBooked at 70mins
  • 23Dagnall
  • 24Henderson

Substitutes

  • 8James
  • 10Mooney
  • 21Grainger
  • 26O'Neill
  • 30Plasmati
  • 32Dossena
  • 35Taylor
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
4,419

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Leyton Orient 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Leyton Orient 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lauri Dalla Valle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra).

  7. Post update

    Nathan Clarke (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient).

  12. Post update

    Lauri Dalla Valle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Dossena (Leyton Orient).

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Leyton Orient. Gianvito Plasmati replaces Ryan Hedges.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Nicky Ajose replaces Bradden Inman.

  18. Post update

    James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Hedges (Leyton Orient).

  20. Post update

    James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City422611580364489
2Preston412312669343581
3MK Dons412210981404176
4Swindon402271166452173
5Sheff Utd4219111263491468
6Chesterfield421810146152964
7Rochdale411861767531460
8Fleetwood421611154545059
9Bradford411512145147457
10Barnsley42169175558-357
11Peterborough42176194650-457
12Gillingham421413155861-355
13Doncaster411412155155-454
14Oldham421412165263-1154
15Walsall411215143742-551
16Coventry421214164555-1050
17Scunthorpe411311175465-1150
18Port Vale42147214959-1049
19Leyton Orient411211185558-347
20Crawley421211194768-2147
21Crewe42138213871-3347
22Notts County411113174053-1346
23Colchester41128215166-1544
24Yeovil42810243268-3634
View full League One table

