Crewe Alexandra 1-1 Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section Football

Leyton Orient remain out of the League One relegation zone on goal difference, two places ahead of Crewe, after the sides drew.

The Alex led when keeper Alex Cisak failed to deal with Greg Leigh's effort and Lauri Dalla Valle prodded in.

Darius Henderson levelled with a close-range volley from Marvin Bartley's cross to keep Crewe in the bottom four.

The O's, who have a game in hand, had most of the chances to win with Chris Dagnall and Ryan Hedges forcing saves.

Leyton Orient defender Nathan Clarke told BBC London 94.9:

"We've got to take the positives out of it. We've got to look at the second half and see we can certainly improve in the opponent's box.

"We had a couple of good chances there so maybe if we just took our time a little bit more we would have come away with the win.

"We're a confident group and knew in the second half we could come at them. I thought Jobi McAnuff and Ryan Hedges were a threat all day."