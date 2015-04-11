Coventry City 1-0 Colchester United

Match ends, Coventry City 1, Colchester United 0.
Coventry City edged away from the relegation zone while Colchester United remain firmly in trouble following a narrow win for the Sky Blues.
Jim O'Brien's first-half strike pushed Tony Mowbray's side three points and five places above the bottom four.
Nick Proschwitz and substitute James Maddison both struck the woodwork for Coventry, but struggling Colchester could not breach the home defence.
The U's are three points from safety in 23rd with five games still to play.
The Sky Blues' victory was their first in five home games under new manager Mowbray.
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Burge
- 2Willis
- 22Pennington
- 5JohnsonBooked at 74mins
- 30Stokes
- 16BartonSubstituted forPhillipsat 73'minutes
- 8Ward
- 7Fleck
- 11O'BrienSubstituted forOdelusiat 78'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 9ProschwitzSubstituted forMaddisonat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Thomas
- 12Jackson
- 17Odelusi
- 18Phillips
- 21Martin
- 33Charles-Cook
- 36Maddison
Colchester
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 2WynterSubstituted forBriggsat 69'minutes
- 6Khumalo
- 18Eastman
- 31Brindley
- 21Massey
- 24Moncur
- 8Gilbey
- 32LapslieSubstituted forSzmodicsat 68'minutes
- 25Murphy
- 42PorterSubstituted forHealeyat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Lewington
- 15Briggs
- 19Healey
- 27Bonne
- 28Szmodics
- 37Sembie-Ferris
- 40Harney
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 8,933
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Colchester United 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Grant Ward (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).
Post update
Grant Ward (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rhys Healey (Colchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sanmi Odelusi (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Sanmi Odelusi (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Richard Brindley (Colchester United).
Post update
Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Reda Johnson.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Matthew Briggs.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Phillips (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
James Maddison (Coventry City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Aaron Phillips (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Murphy (Colchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Richard Brindley (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Sanmi Odelusi replaces Jim O'Brien.
Post update
Foul by Grant Ward (Coventry City).