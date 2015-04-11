Close menu
League One
CoventryCoventry City1ColchesterColchester United0

Coventry City 1-0 Colchester United

Coventry City edged away from the relegation zone while Colchester United remain firmly in trouble following a narrow win for the Sky Blues.

Jim O'Brien's first-half strike pushed Tony Mowbray's side three points and five places above the bottom four.

Nick Proschwitz and substitute James Maddison both struck the woodwork for Coventry, but struggling Colchester could not breach the home defence.

The U's are three points from safety in 23rd with five games still to play.

The Sky Blues' victory was their first in five home games under new manager Mowbray.

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Burge
  • 2Willis
  • 22Pennington
  • 5JohnsonBooked at 74mins
  • 30Stokes
  • 16BartonSubstituted forPhillipsat 73'minutes
  • 8Ward
  • 7Fleck
  • 11O'BrienSubstituted forOdelusiat 78'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 9ProschwitzSubstituted forMaddisonat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Thomas
  • 12Jackson
  • 17Odelusi
  • 18Phillips
  • 21Martin
  • 33Charles-Cook
  • 36Maddison

Colchester

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 2WynterSubstituted forBriggsat 69'minutes
  • 6Khumalo
  • 18Eastman
  • 31Brindley
  • 21Massey
  • 24Moncur
  • 8Gilbey
  • 32LapslieSubstituted forSzmodicsat 68'minutes
  • 25Murphy
  • 42PorterSubstituted forHealeyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Lewington
  • 15Briggs
  • 19Healey
  • 27Bonne
  • 28Szmodics
  • 37Sembie-Ferris
  • 40Harney
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
8,933

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Coventry City 1, Colchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Colchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Grant Ward (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).

  6. Post update

    Grant Ward (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rhys Healey (Colchester United).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sanmi Odelusi (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Sanmi Odelusi (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Richard Brindley (Colchester United).

  11. Post update

    Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Reda Johnson.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Matthew Briggs.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Phillips (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    James Maddison (Coventry City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  16. Post update

    Aaron Phillips (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Murphy (Colchester United).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Richard Brindley (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Sanmi Odelusi replaces Jim O'Brien.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Grant Ward (Coventry City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City422611580364489
2Preston412312669343581
3MK Dons412210981404176
4Swindon402271166452173
5Sheff Utd4219111263491468
6Chesterfield421810146152964
7Rochdale411861767531460
8Fleetwood421611154545059
9Bradford411512145147457
10Barnsley42169175558-357
11Peterborough42176194650-457
12Gillingham421413155861-355
13Doncaster411412155155-454
14Oldham421412165263-1154
15Walsall411215143742-551
16Coventry421214164555-1050
17Scunthorpe411311175465-1150
18Port Vale42147214959-1049
19Leyton Orient411211185558-347
20Crawley421211194768-2147
21Crewe42138213871-3347
22Notts County411113174053-1346
23Colchester41128215166-1544
24Yeovil42810243268-3634
View full League One table

