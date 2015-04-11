Coventry City 1-0 Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Coventry City edged away from the relegation zone while Colchester United remain firmly in trouble following a narrow win for the Sky Blues.

Jim O'Brien's first-half strike pushed Tony Mowbray's side three points and five places above the bottom four.

Nick Proschwitz and substitute James Maddison both struck the woodwork for Coventry, but struggling Colchester could not breach the home defence.

The U's are three points from safety in 23rd with five games still to play.

The Sky Blues' victory was their first in five home games under new manager Mowbray.