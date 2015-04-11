Port Vale 0-0 Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section Football

Port Vale ended a six-game losing streak with a hard fought draw against promotion hopefuls MK Dons.

After a scrappy first half Vale's Louis Dodds scooped over the bar after being found by Ben Williamson's pass.

Substitute Mohamed Coulibaly came closest to scoring for the home side, but narrowly missed the target.

MK Dons had just one shot on target and needed Lee Hodson's goal-line clearance from Mark Marshall's close-range shot to secure a point at Vale Park.

The draw leaves Vale two points above the relegation places while MK Dons remain third, five points from the automatic promotion spots.

MK Dons Manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"We've not played well at all today. We lost Dean Lewington this morning and he's a big loss to us.

"It may become a positive point, you don't know how important that point could be at the end of the season.

"The players need to realise they've not played well today, we've not done the right things on a consistent basis.

"It was a very difficult pitch to play on, but we've just not been able to play as cute as we'd like today. We have to make sure it doesn't happen again."