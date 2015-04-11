Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale0MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0

Port Vale 0-0 Milton Keynes Dons

Port Vale ended a six-game losing streak with a hard fought draw against promotion hopefuls MK Dons.

After a scrappy first half Vale's Louis Dodds scooped over the bar after being found by Ben Williamson's pass.

Substitute Mohamed Coulibaly came closest to scoring for the home side, but narrowly missed the target.

MK Dons had just one shot on target and needed Lee Hodson's goal-line clearance from Mark Marshall's close-range shot to secure a point at Vale Park.

The draw leaves Vale two points above the relegation places while MK Dons remain third, five points from the automatic promotion spots.

MK Dons Manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"We've not played well at all today. We lost Dean Lewington this morning and he's a big loss to us.

"It may become a positive point, you don't know how important that point could be at the end of the season.

"The players need to realise they've not played well today, we've not done the right things on a consistent basis.

"It was a very difficult pitch to play on, but we've just not been able to play as cute as we'd like today. We have to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Neal
  • 21Veseli
  • 16CollinsBooked at 22mins
  • 6Duffy
  • 3Dickinson
  • 9WilliamsonSubstituted forPopeat 78'minutes
  • 17Brown
  • 15O'Connor
  • 20Marshall
  • 8DoddsSubstituted forCoulibalyat 62'minutes
  • 28Campion

Substitutes

  • 2Yates
  • 4Robertson
  • 7Birchall
  • 11Pope
  • 12Johnson
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 25Coulibaly

MK Dons

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Martin
  • 2Hodson
  • 5McFadzean
  • 6Kay
  • 23WalshBooked at 69mins
  • 9Bowditch
  • 14AlliSubstituted forBakerat 62'minutes
  • 8PotterBooked at 30mins
  • 17PowellSubstituted forHallat 62'minutes
  • 11Grigg
  • 22CarruthersBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 7Green
  • 12Spence
  • 19Hitchcock
  • 29Burns
  • 34Baker
  • 38Hall
Referee:
Nigel Miller
Attendance:
4,379

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Port Vale 0, MK Dons 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Port Vale 0, MK Dons 0.

  3. Post update

    Darren Potter (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Michael Brown (Port Vale).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Achille Campion (Port Vale) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Dean Bowditch (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Frederic Veseli (Port Vale).

  8. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Chris Neal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Hall (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Brown (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Robert Hall (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Carl Dickinson (Port Vale).

  13. Post update

    Darren Potter (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mark Marshall (Port Vale).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Samir Carruthers (MK Dons).

  16. Post update

    Mohamed Coulibaly (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Port Vale. Tom Pope replaces Ben Williamson.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    William Grigg (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

