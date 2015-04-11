Walsall 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Match ends, Walsall 1, Fleetwood Town 0.
Walsall top scorer Tom Bradshaw returned from injury to hit a late winner against Fleetwood and ease the home side's relegation concerns.
Back from a hamstring strain, Bradshaw latched onto a neat pass from Michael Cain to fire in his 17th goal of the season from a tight angle.
It was the Saddlers' first goal in over seven hours of football, to earn their first win in eight games.
Jamie Proctor and David Ball both fired over for the Cod Army.
It was a setback to Fleetwood's play-off hopes - they sit five points behind sixth-placed Chesterfield with four games of the season remaining.
But Bradshaw's late winner after a further three games out with hamstring trouble has lifted Walsall four points above the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'Donnell
- 2Purkiss
- 15Chambers
- 4O'Connor
- 3Taylor
- 7Chambers
- 12Cain
- 21CookBooked at 9minsSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 64'minutes
- 10Sawyers
- 18MorrisSubstituted forHenryat 83'minutes
- 9BradshawSubstituted forMantomat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Downing
- 8Mantom
- 13MacGillivray
- 24Grimes
- 25Henry
- 27Forde
- 30Hiwula-Mayifuila
Fleetwood
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 28Maxwell
- 20Hornby-Forbes
- 6Pond
- 25Jordan
- 15Chicksen
- 8Schumacher
- 7EvansSubstituted forHunterat 88'minutes
- 12Morris
- 18Sarcevic
- 19Proctor
- 23BallSubstituted forHaughtonat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McLaughlin
- 4Murdoch
- 9Dobbie
- 21Moore
- 27Haughton
- 29McAlinden
- 30Hunter
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 3,534
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Fleetwood Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Sam Mantom replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Gareth Evans.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 1, Fleetwood Town 0. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Cain.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Cain (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Rico Henry replaces Kieron Morris.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Chambers (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Walsall).
Post update
Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Adam Chambers.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Nick Haughton replaces David Ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Gareth Evans.
Post update
Kieron Morris (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tyler Hornby-Forbes (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Ben Purkiss (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.