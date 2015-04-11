Walsall 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Walsall top scorer Tom Bradshaw returned from injury to hit a late winner against Fleetwood and ease the home side's relegation concerns.

Back from a hamstring strain, Bradshaw latched onto a neat pass from Michael Cain to fire in his 17th goal of the season from a tight angle.

It was the Saddlers' first goal in over seven hours of football, to earn their first win in eight games.

Jamie Proctor and David Ball both fired over for the Cod Army.

It was a setback to Fleetwood's play-off hopes - they sit five points behind sixth-placed Chesterfield with four games of the season remaining.

But Bradshaw's late winner after a further three games out with hamstring trouble has lifted Walsall four points above the relegation zone.