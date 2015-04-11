League One
WalsallWalsall1FleetwoodFleetwood Town0

Walsall 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Walsall top scorer Tom Bradshaw returned from injury to hit a late winner against Fleetwood and ease the home side's relegation concerns.

Back from a hamstring strain, Bradshaw latched onto a neat pass from Michael Cain to fire in his 17th goal of the season from a tight angle.

It was the Saddlers' first goal in over seven hours of football, to earn their first win in eight games.

Jamie Proctor and David Ball both fired over for the Cod Army.

It was a setback to Fleetwood's play-off hopes - they sit five points behind sixth-placed Chesterfield with four games of the season remaining.

But Bradshaw's late winner after a further three games out with hamstring trouble has lifted Walsall four points above the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 2Purkiss
  • 15Chambers
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Taylor
  • 7Chambers
  • 12Cain
  • 21CookBooked at 9minsSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 64'minutes
  • 10Sawyers
  • 18MorrisSubstituted forHenryat 83'minutes
  • 9BradshawSubstituted forMantomat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Downing
  • 8Mantom
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 24Grimes
  • 25Henry
  • 27Forde
  • 30Hiwula-Mayifuila

Fleetwood

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 28Maxwell
  • 20Hornby-Forbes
  • 6Pond
  • 25Jordan
  • 15Chicksen
  • 8Schumacher
  • 7EvansSubstituted forHunterat 88'minutes
  • 12Morris
  • 18Sarcevic
  • 19Proctor
  • 23BallSubstituted forHaughtonat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McLaughlin
  • 4Murdoch
  • 9Dobbie
  • 21Moore
  • 27Haughton
  • 29McAlinden
  • 30Hunter
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
3,534

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Walsall 1, Fleetwood Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Fleetwood Town 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Walsall. Sam Mantom replaces Tom Bradshaw.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Gareth Evans.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Walsall 1, Fleetwood Town 0. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Cain.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Cain (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Walsall. Rico Henry replaces Kieron Morris.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Chambers (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Walsall).

  10. Post update

    Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Adam Chambers.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Nick Haughton replaces David Ball.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Gareth Evans.

  18. Post update

    Kieron Morris (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Hornby-Forbes (Fleetwood Town).

  20. Post update

    Ben Purkiss (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City422611580364489
2Preston412312669343581
3MK Dons412210981404176
4Swindon402271166452173
5Sheff Utd4219111263491468
6Chesterfield421810146152964
7Rochdale411861767531460
8Fleetwood421611154545059
9Bradford411512145147457
10Barnsley42169175558-357
11Peterborough42176194650-457
12Gillingham421413155861-355
13Doncaster411412155155-454
14Oldham421412165263-1154
15Walsall411215143742-551
16Coventry421214164555-1050
17Scunthorpe411311175465-1150
18Port Vale42147214959-1049
19Leyton Orient411211185558-347
20Crawley421211194768-2147
21Crewe42138213871-3347
22Notts County411113174053-1346
23Colchester41128215166-1544
24Yeovil42810243268-3634
View full League One table

