AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Oxford United

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Oxford United 0.
AFC Wimbledon's Sean Rigg had a late goal ruled out as the Dons' League Two game against Oxford ended goalless.
Danny Hylton went close to opening the scoring for the visiting U's after three minutes, before Rigg's volley was acrobatically saved by Jamie Ashdown.
The Dons looked more dangerous, with Adebayo Akinfenwa twice going close before they had Adedeji Oshilaja stretchered off with a head injury.
Rigg then had his late header ruled out for offside.
AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:
'We didn't start with enough intensity in our game but as the game wore on we got a bit more tempo.
'I thought we were the better team overall and we took some positives.
'We are really pleased with that. We feel we have made our home a fortress. We know our away form needs work."
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 4-3-3
- 20Shea
- 2FullerBooked at 66mins
- 32Sweeney
- 40OshilajaSubstituted forGoodmanat 58'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 3Smith
- 7FrancombSubstituted forBeereat 90+3'minutes
- 4Bulman
- 19Reeves
- 27TannerSubstituted forAzeezat 84'minutes
- 10Akinfenwa
- 11Rigg
Substitutes
- 1Worner
- 14Azeez
- 21Beere
- 29Harrison
- 33Goodman
- 35Potter
- 37Gallagher
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Ashdown
- 12Baldock
- 5Mullins
- 6Wright
- 3Skarz
- 11MacDonaldSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 80'minutes
- 16WhingSubstituted forRuffelsat 90+3'minutes
- 7Rose
- 29Roofe
- 9HobanSubstituted forVassellat 32'minutes
- 10Hylton
Substitutes
- 1Clarke
- 14Ruffels
- 15O'Dowda
- 19Collins
- 22Long
- 27Vassell
- 33Dunkley
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
- Attendance:
- 4,234
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Oxford United 0.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jamie Ashdown.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
George Baldock (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Josh Ruffels replaces Andrew Whing.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tom Beere replaces George Francomb.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Kyle Vassell (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Skarz (Oxford United).
Post update
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Danny Hylton (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Craig Tanner.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by James Shea.