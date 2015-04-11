AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section Football

AFC Wimbledon's Sean Rigg had a late goal ruled out as the Dons' League Two game against Oxford ended goalless.

Danny Hylton went close to opening the scoring for the visiting U's after three minutes, before Rigg's volley was acrobatically saved by Jamie Ashdown.

The Dons looked more dangerous, with Adebayo Akinfenwa twice going close before they had Adedeji Oshilaja stretchered off with a head injury.

Rigg then had his late header ruled out for offside.

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

'We didn't start with enough intensity in our game but as the game wore on we got a bit more tempo.

'I thought we were the better team overall and we took some positives.

'We are really pleased with that. We feel we have made our home a fortress. We know our away form needs work."