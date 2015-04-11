Close menu
League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon0Oxford UtdOxford United0

AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Oxford United

AFC Wimbledon's Sean Rigg had a late goal ruled out as the Dons' League Two game against Oxford ended goalless.

Danny Hylton went close to opening the scoring for the visiting U's after three minutes, before Rigg's volley was acrobatically saved by Jamie Ashdown.

The Dons looked more dangerous, with Adebayo Akinfenwa twice going close before they had Adedeji Oshilaja stretchered off with a head injury.

Rigg then had his late header ruled out for offside.

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

'We didn't start with enough intensity in our game but as the game wore on we got a bit more tempo.

'I thought we were the better team overall and we took some positives.

'We are really pleased with that. We feel we have made our home a fortress. We know our away form needs work."

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 20Shea
  • 2FullerBooked at 66mins
  • 32Sweeney
  • 40OshilajaSubstituted forGoodmanat 58'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 3Smith
  • 7FrancombSubstituted forBeereat 90+3'minutes
  • 4Bulman
  • 19Reeves
  • 27TannerSubstituted forAzeezat 84'minutes
  • 10Akinfenwa
  • 11Rigg

Substitutes

  • 1Worner
  • 14Azeez
  • 21Beere
  • 29Harrison
  • 33Goodman
  • 35Potter
  • 37Gallagher

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Ashdown
  • 12Baldock
  • 5Mullins
  • 6Wright
  • 3Skarz
  • 11MacDonaldSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 80'minutes
  • 16WhingSubstituted forRuffelsat 90+3'minutes
  • 7Rose
  • 29Roofe
  • 9HobanSubstituted forVassellat 32'minutes
  • 10Hylton

Substitutes

  • 1Clarke
  • 14Ruffels
  • 15O'Dowda
  • 19Collins
  • 22Long
  • 27Vassell
  • 33Dunkley
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
4,234

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Oxford United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Oxford United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jamie Ashdown.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon).

  6. Post update

    George Baldock (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Oxford United. Josh Ruffels replaces Andrew Whing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tom Beere replaces George Francomb.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon).

  13. Post update

    Kyle Vassell (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joe Skarz (Oxford United).

  17. Post update

    Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Danny Hylton (Oxford United).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Craig Tanner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by James Shea.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton42259860342684
2Shrewsbury42258965283783
3Wycombe422114762412177
4Bury412271255391673
5Southend412012948351372
6Stevenage421811135850865
7Plymouth4218101449321764
8Newport421711144748-162
9Luton421710154943661
10Exeter421613135759-261
11Northampton42176196155657
12Morecambe421512154747057
13Wimbledon421413155256-455
14Portsmouth421314154950-153
15Dag & Red42157205055-552
16Oxford Utd421215154348-551
17Accrington42149195369-1651
18Cambridge421212185557-248
19York421018144346-348
20Carlisle42136235069-1945
21Mansfield42129213455-2145
22Hartlepool42117243362-2940
23Tranmere42912214359-1639
24Cheltenham42813213662-2637
View full League Two table

