Stevenage 2-1 Northampton Town

Match ends, Stevenage 2, Northampton Town 1.
Simon Walton scored a 90th-minute winner as Stevenage came from behind to overcome Northampton Town and boost their League Two play-off hopes.
The visitors took the lead when Zander Diamond half-volleyed Joel Byrom's free-kick past Boro keeper Chris Day.
Stevenage equalised after the break when Chris Whelpdale latched onto Dean Parrett's free-kick to nod home.
But Walton sealed the winner late on before Northampton lost Ryan Cresswell to a second booking in added time.
Stevenage Manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"It was a good first half from us, I was pleased with the performance on the whole. I thought we played intelligently, I thought we played decisively, I though we played with confidence.
"To go in 1-0 down was tough to take, it was a set piece we gave away softly and defended poorly.
"We went at the second half with real purpose and we kept pushing away. I thought the boys thoroughly deserved what they got after 90 minutes."
Line-ups
Stevenage
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Day
- 7Whelpdale
- 19WellsBooked at 90mins
- 3Dembele
- 23Okimo
- 11PettBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAndradeat 78'minutes
- 6Bond
- 18Parrett
- 32Conlon
- 22LeeBooked at 82minsSubstituted forWaltonat 87'minutes
- 20Beardsley
Substitutes
- 1Beasant
- 8Walton
- 12McAllister
- 36Andrade
- 42Yamfam
- 43Akinyemi
Northampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Duke
- 2MoloneyBooked at 79mins
- 6Collins
- 16DiamondSubstituted forO'Tooleat 71'minutes
- 3HorwoodSubstituted forTozerat 50'minutes
- 21TaylorBooked at 30mins
- 25Byrom
- 36CresswellBooked at 90mins
- 14GraySubstituted forD'Athat 50'minutes
- 24ToneyBooked at 82mins
- 22De Girolamo
Substitutes
- 4Carter
- 10O'Toole
- 11Hackett
- 12Tozer
- 17Perry
- 19D'Ath
- 42Jalal
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 3,378
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
