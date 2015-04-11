Close menu
League Two
StevenageStevenage2NorthamptonNorthampton Town1

Stevenage 2-1 Northampton Town

Simon Walton scored a 90th-minute winner as Stevenage came from behind to overcome Northampton Town and boost their League Two play-off hopes.

The visitors took the lead when Zander Diamond half-volleyed Joel Byrom's free-kick past Boro keeper Chris Day.

Stevenage equalised after the break when Chris Whelpdale latched onto Dean Parrett's free-kick to nod home.

But Walton sealed the winner late on before Northampton lost Ryan Cresswell to a second booking in added time.

Stevenage Manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It was a good first half from us, I was pleased with the performance on the whole. I thought we played intelligently, I thought we played decisively, I though we played with confidence.

"To go in 1-0 down was tough to take, it was a set piece we gave away softly and defended poorly.

"We went at the second half with real purpose and we kept pushing away. I thought the boys thoroughly deserved what they got after 90 minutes."

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Day
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 19WellsBooked at 90mins
  • 3Dembele
  • 23Okimo
  • 11PettBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAndradeat 78'minutes
  • 6Bond
  • 18Parrett
  • 32Conlon
  • 22LeeBooked at 82minsSubstituted forWaltonat 87'minutes
  • 20Beardsley

Substitutes

  • 1Beasant
  • 8Walton
  • 12McAllister
  • 36Andrade
  • 42Yamfam
  • 43Akinyemi

Northampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Duke
  • 2MoloneyBooked at 79mins
  • 6Collins
  • 16DiamondSubstituted forO'Tooleat 71'minutes
  • 3HorwoodSubstituted forTozerat 50'minutes
  • 21TaylorBooked at 30mins
  • 25Byrom
  • 36CresswellBooked at 90mins
  • 14GraySubstituted forD'Athat 50'minutes
  • 24ToneyBooked at 82mins
  • 22De Girolamo

Substitutes

  • 4Carter
  • 10O'Toole
  • 11Hackett
  • 12Tozer
  • 17Perry
  • 19D'Ath
  • 42Jalal
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
3,378

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stevenage 2, Northampton Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stevenage 2, Northampton Town 1.

  3. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Ryan Cresswell (Northampton Town).

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan Cresswell (Northampton Town).

  5. Booking

    Dean Wells (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Stevenage 2, Northampton Town 1. Simon Walton (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Stevenage. Simon Walton replaces Charlie Lee.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Andrade (Stevenage) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  11. Booking

    Ivan Toney (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Northampton Town).

  14. Booking

    Charlie Lee (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Diego De Girolamo (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Lee (Stevenage).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Andrade (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  18. Booking

    Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Dean Parrett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton42259860342684
2Shrewsbury42258965283783
3Wycombe422114762412177
4Bury412271255391673
5Southend412012948351372
6Stevenage421811135850865
7Plymouth4218101449321764
8Newport421711144748-162
9Luton421710154943661
10Exeter421613135759-261
11Northampton42176196155657
12Morecambe421512154747057
13Wimbledon421413155256-455
14Portsmouth421314154950-153
15Dag & Red42157205055-552
16Oxford Utd421215154348-551
17Accrington42149195369-1651
18Cambridge421212185557-248
19York421018144346-348
20Carlisle42136235069-1945
21Mansfield42129213455-2145
22Hartlepool42117243362-2940
23Tranmere42912214359-1639
24Cheltenham42813213662-2637
View full League Two table

