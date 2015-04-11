Stevenage 2-1 Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section Football

Simon Walton scored a 90th-minute winner as Stevenage came from behind to overcome Northampton Town and boost their League Two play-off hopes.

The visitors took the lead when Zander Diamond half-volleyed Joel Byrom's free-kick past Boro keeper Chris Day.

Stevenage equalised after the break when Chris Whelpdale latched onto Dean Parrett's free-kick to nod home.

But Walton sealed the winner late on before Northampton lost Ryan Cresswell to a second booking in added time.

Stevenage Manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It was a good first half from us, I was pleased with the performance on the whole. I thought we played intelligently, I thought we played decisively, I though we played with confidence.

"To go in 1-0 down was tough to take, it was a set piece we gave away softly and defended poorly.

"We went at the second half with real purpose and we kept pushing away. I thought the boys thoroughly deserved what they got after 90 minutes."