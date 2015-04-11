Southend United 1-0 Tranmere Rovers

From the section

Barry Corr's ninth goal in 11 League Two games earned play-off hopefuls Southend victory over Tranmere, who stay 23rd in the table.

Southend keeper Daniel Bentley made an outstanding save early on to deny Kayode Odejayi from close range.

Corr scored the only goal of the game just before half-time as he neatly fired home Will Atkinson's corner.

Tranmere pushed for an equaliser late on but the Shrimpers defence remained firm to secure the victory.

The game saw Bentley equal a club record by keeping a 10th clean sheet in a row at home.